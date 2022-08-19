The most recent monthly Consumer Price Index report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics showing inflation falling is good news for American consumers.
The lower numbers reflect that the Biden administration’s policies are putting the breaks on price increases caused by supply chain disruptions created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Especially welcome news is that gas prices at the pump, which are determined by global energy prices, have fallen from an average of $5.02 a gallon in June to below $3.92 a gallon on Friday, providing much-needed relief for consumers and businesses across the country. Lower gas prices impact every facet of our economy and are reflected in the cost of everything from groceries to appliances.
The passage of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 negotiated by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., should help lower inflationary pressures even further by cutting the deficit by $300 billion, lowering gas prices at the pump and reducing the cost of prescription drugs for struggling families across the country.
The Inflation Reduction Act is excellent legislation for West Virginians. The bill contains over $4 billion in tax credits exclusively targeted to benefit coal communities transitioning to the new energy economy. That’s a great deal for West Virginia, reminiscent of the accomplishments of late Sen. Robert C. Byrd, D-W.Va. At the same time, the bill ensures that traditional energy sources are not arbitrarily eliminated over the next decade. This will give companies the security they need to invest in domestic energy produced in the cleanest ways possible.
Manchin clearly understands that rising prices pose a threat to businesses and consumers. He called inflation a “clear and present danger to our economy” and said we need to get unnecessary spending under control and produce more energy at home. The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 accomplishes those objectives.
From his earliest days in the state Senate, where he and I served together, Manchin has always been a fiscal conservative who favored a “pay as you go” approach to government spending. The Inflation Reduction Act follows just such an approach by raising $740 billion from those who have the greatest ability to pay and uses it to cut the budget while providing for domestic energy security and lower prescription drug costs.
By updating the tax code to include a reasonable minimum tax rate for the most profitable multi-national corporations — those earning more than $1 billion a year — the Inflation Reduction Act moves us one step closer to a more equitable tax code. It also provides more resources to the government to ensure the wealthiest Americans are not exploiting loopholes to avoid paying their taxes like the rest of us. Moreover, the additional revenue from better enforcement and modernization will lower the deficit by $203 billion over the next decade, improving the near-term and long-term prospects of getting inflation under control.
These ideas have broad support across the political divide because they are common sense. Why should working Americans pay a higher tax rate while multi-billion dollar companies escape their civic duty to pay their fair share? The burden of inflation we now bear is only adding insult to injury.
There is still more work to be done to get billionaires like Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk to pay a tax rate on their full income. But the Inflation Reduction Act shows that we are on the right track toward a fair and equitable tax system.
Manchin has always been a champion for fiscal responsibility and commonsense tax reform that helps working families. West Virginians should be proud that Manchin played an integral role in drafting this historic legislation that combats inflation, reduces the national debt, lowers health care costs and increases American energy security.