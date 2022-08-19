Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

James F. Humphreys
The most recent monthly Consumer Price Index report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics showing inflation falling is good news for American consumers.

The lower numbers reflect that the Biden administration’s policies are putting the breaks on price increases caused by supply chain disruptions created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

James Humphreys is an attorney, former West Virginia state senator and former Democratic Party nominee for the U.S. House of Representatives.

