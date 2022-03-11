As skyrocketing inflation and stagnant wages have made abundantly clear, working-class Americans continue to suffer the brunt of economic instability.
Meanwhile, the world’s 10 richest men doubled their wealth, from $700 billion to $1.5 trillion, a rate of nearly $1.2 billion per day, or $15,000 per second, since the pandemic began. The wealthy continue to profit off the labor of everyday workers without doing their part to support the programs and policies that help make our country livable for hardworking families.
Working people are tired of getting the short end of the stick.
The national debt is often used as a reason to not properly fund basic social safety nets like Social Security and Medicare. If we can’t even manage that, improving the quality of life for Americans with investments in clean energy, universal pre-K, health care and lowering prescription drug costs seems like a pipe dream.
However, the choice between fiscal responsibility and our responsibility to our fellow Americans is a false dilemma.
With the previous administration cutting taxes on the wealthiest Americans and allowing them to exploit tax loopholes to contribute as little as possible to their country, we are leaving billions of dollars on the table. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is leading the charge down this middle path between untenable debt and a drowning middle class.
Manchin knows that it starts with fixing our broken tax code. He has said he’s willing to raise taxes on corporations and the wealthy, using the budget reconciliation process, which would not be stopped by a Republican-led filibuster.
Perhaps the most significant change would be a Billionaire Income Tax, which would require those with over $1 billion in net worth or over $100 million in income to pay taxes on their capital gains at the end of the year for at least three years, instead of when they are sold. Billionaires largely live off investments, rather than income, and they should pay taxes annually, like the rest of us.
According to a study by the nonpartisan, nonprofit media group ProPublica, the richest 25 billionaires in America paid a true tax rate of just 3.4% on over $400 billion in gains between 2014 and 2018, in large part because of their ability to avoid taxes on unrealized capital gains. For reference, the median American household earning about $70,000 per year paid 14% in federal taxes.
Manchin has expressed support for a 25% corporate tax rate and a 28% tax rate on capital gains. He’s for lifting the Social Security payroll tax cap to $400,000, to prevent insolvency. Right now, income up to just $147,000 can be taxed at a rate of 6.2%, to fund Social Security. He’s called for repealing parts of the 2017 tax act, which permanently reduced corporate tax rates while adding $2 trillion to the national debt over 10 years.
This is all encouraging news for strengthening our nation’s finances. Manchin’s support of a fair tax code for everyone is the way forward. The money is there, if our politicians in Washington have the courage to face the power and influence standing in the way of an equitable system.
Manchin is willing to do something that almost no elected official in our current climate is — walk a politically unpopular path in the name of the greater good. He deserves credit for taking a bold stand against the political fringes in both parties, to confront a serious issue. Let’s get this country back on track, with commonsense tax reforms and a Billionaire Income Tax.