Amid deadly flooding and intense heat waves caused by a warming climate, West Virginia’s Treasurer, Riley Moore, recently announced a move to bar five financial institutions from doing business with the state because they are purportedly “boycotting” fossil fuels.
The proclamation that the state would stop doing business with certain banks and asset managers over their fossil fuel financing is particularly confusing for many reasons — namely because these financial giants are some of the biggest financiers of fossil fuels in the world. Some even boasted about it in their responses to Moore’s inquiries into the matter earlier this year.
This confounding move, which was authorized by legislation proposed by Moore and adopted earlier this year, contradicts what so many Republicans claim to value — a free market. A similar move in Texas — where lawmakers prevented the state from doing business with certain banks that had reduced their business with gun manufacturers — ended up costing taxpayers $532 million.
To put it bluntly, West Virginia’s move to end relationships with certain financial institutions goes against the science of climate change, the inevitable energy transition and the fiduciary duty financial institutions hold in considering all forms of financial risk — including climate risk — when deciding how and where to invest.
Moore and other state lawmakers should skip these attention-seeking maneuvers and refocus instead on their fiduciary responsibility to taxpayers. Simply wishing that the coal industry is coming back will not override the obvious market forces telling us that few, if any, coal companies will have a profitable future, and that investing in the industry is a bad long-term business decision.
Banks and asset managers have been reducing their investments in coal for years because they know it is a costly and dying industry that poses too much risk to their clients and investors. JPMorgan said as much in a statement to the Wall Street Journal, calling Moore’s decision “shortsighted and disconnected from the facts.”
One indicator of Moore’s abdication of fiduciary responsibility is language in the law granting a waiver of liability to public agencies, public officials, public employees and members or employees of financial institutions. This waiver is a license for fiscal irresponsibility that gives our treasurer authorization to abuse state funds, with no responsibility for negligence or gross misconduct. Moore clearly wants to ensure he will not be found responsible for any fiscally unsound decisions that come out of this law.
Many West Virginians may well remember our state’s previous experience with a treasurer gambling away our money. A. James Manchin’s mismanagement of $279 million in an investment fund in the 1980s prompted an impeachment trial and allegations of a coverup. We don’t need a repeat of that behavior.
A fiscally responsible state government would seek out sustainable industries to replace coal, putting West Virginia at the forefront of the clean energy transition that is already underway. Wise investments like these would improve the every day lives of generations of West Virginia residents. Instead, state leaders like Moore are eschewing fiscal responsibility in favor of politically charged fights and publicity stunts, leaving taxpayers holding the check.
The last gasps of climate denialism are alive and well in West Virginia. As central Appalachia begins its costly cleanup to build back the communities ravaged by recent flooding, taxpayers in West Virginia will be wise to remember the lessons from Texas as it braces for the financial fallout of Moore’s move.
James Kotcon is the conservation chair for the West Virginia Chapter of the Sierra Club. He is an associate professor at West Virginia University and is recognized as an authority on energy and air and water quality issues. Kotcon was instrumental in Morgantown signing the U.S. Mayor’s Climate Protection Agreement.