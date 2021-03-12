I am a West Virginia native and the outdoors has always been a part of my life. As a veteran, they’ve continued to play an indispensable role in my health and the wellness of my fellow veterans and their families.
I think it’s safe to say that, as long as this country has had public lands, veterans have found sanctuary in these spaces to heal, recover and reconnect. Some seek physical healing, embarking upon new climbs and adventures to recover from injury; others look to the mountains and forests for spiritual and mental rejuvenation; and some folks turn to time outside simply for some fresh air and a little peace and quiet.
For those reasons and more, I am indebted to our own Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., for his work and commitment to ensuring our public lands are protected.
Politics has never been more tempestuous, but protecting and expanding public lands is and should always remain a bipartisan no-brainer. Communing in the mountains is for people of all political stripes. Campgrounds don’t ask for voter history — these places serve all Americans, and it is the sacred obligation of all of us to protect them.
Last year, Manchin was the steadfast leader in getting the Great American Outdoors Act signed into law, a testament to the strong, bipartisan work that is still possible. The GAOA permanently and fully funded the Land and Water Conservation Fund, the nation’s most successful program to safeguard public lands and ensure access to outdoor recreation and addressed the $9 billion overdue maintenance backlog in our national park system, as well.
West Virginia is doing its part, too, by being home to our nation’s newest national park: New River Gorge, home to some of the country’s best whitewater rafting. This park was dedicated during a global pandemic, when access to public spaces and the healing that comes with nature have never been more valuable to our communities.
This year, Manchin is chairman of the Senate’s Energy and Natural Resources Committee — the committee that oversees our public lands and waterways. Since taking over leadership of the committee, he’s again made his commitment to our public lands clear — supporting President Joe Biden’s pause on new oil and gas leases on public lands while we do a proper accounting of where this program is and backing initiatives, like the 30x30 plan, which seeks to conserve 30% of our nation’s lands by 2030.
We often hear politicians talk of their desire to honor our nation’s veterans. Protecting and enlarging our public lands is one way that not only honors veterans, but local businesses and families, too. The Bureau of Economic Analysis has found that outdoor recreation generates $1.5 billion in value added to West Virginia’s economy, 22,202 homegrown jobs, and accounts for 2% of the state’s economy.
Further, the U.S. Census Bureau reports that, each year, 994,000 people hunt, fish or enjoy wildlife-watching in West Virginia, contributing over $905 million in wildlife recreation spending to the state economy.
My family instilled in me a sense of service and duty to my country and fellow Americans. They also gifted me with a love of the outdoors and a sense of responsibility to protect those spaces, not just for me and my family, but for generations of American families to come. Clearly, Manchin realizes this, as he has demonstrated throughout the pandemic. I’m proud of him.
Now, we move through what is, hopefully, the back end of this global crisis; restoring our health and our economy must be top priorities. As part of this mission, I look forward to continuing support for the work of public lands champions like Manchin as he continues to protect the health and welfare of veterans and Mountain State families and communities by sustaining our blessed great outdoors.