Some days, when I go to my job as an events supervisor at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington, it can almost feel like things are back to normal.
When I’m busy setting up or taking down the arena’s stage or setting up for events in the conference center, I can forget for a moment what has happened in the past year. But then it all comes back: the masks, the temperature checks and much smaller events that are fewer and further between.
It definitely does not feel normal when I look at my paychecks. Before COVID-19, I worked close to 40 hours a week on events and, while I wasn’t getting rich, I was making enough to cover my rent, monthly bills and treats from time to time for my five grandkids.
I love my job — I’ve been doing it for seven years and, every day, I love the challenge of setting up for a new event — but even still, events are returning very slowly. It will be a while before people are comfortable with coming to a large gathering. We have smaller events going on, but there aren’t enough events going on right now for me to get the pay I need.
Now, I’m lucky if I get even 18 hours of work per week. I make about $800 a month, if I’m lucky. The supplemental pandemic unemployment from the government was helping me make up for my lower paychecks, providing a little extra since I didn’t have my normal work hours. But since Gov. Jim Justice ended that program in June, I’m struggling to get by. I’m a U.S. Navy veteran, so I have affordable housing via the VA, but I’ve got utilities that are overdue. It’s hard to put gas in the car.
I worry what the next few months will bring, if I don’t get more hours at work. One way or another I’ll make it, but now I really have to pick and choose what I spend money on. Sadly, buying toys or taking my grandchildren out to eat has already taken a serious hit.
I know lots of West Virginians are in the same boat as I am — or even worse off right now.
I have always believed it’s important that our elected officials hear from their constituents and understand what we need. Politically, I don’t affiliate with just one party, and I voted for Donald Trump twice. But given all the news about debates in Congress over whether to spend money to help families and create jobs, I’ve reached out to officials from both parties. I’m urging our senators and representatives to support legislation the Biden administration is proposing that will provide much-needed relief to folks like me.
I contacted Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Gov. Jim Justice, to share my thoughts on legislation and how it affects working people like me.
We need to rebuild the infrastructure here in West Virginia and across this country with good jobs. Upgrading our roads, bridges and train lines, and ensuring broadband internet and an upgraded electrical grid, will help working-class families access better, more affordable services, provide good jobs and spur local economic growth.
Providing more relief to families also is incredibly important. I have three grown children who are all parents themselves. The expanded child tax credit will make a big difference for them this year — so I’m hoping Washington makes it permanent. Free child care and preschool for working-class families also would be a game-changer.
All three of my kids are working and going to school right now to improve their career prospects. I want our members of Congress to support free community college and more financial support for students, so they’re not saddled with huge debts.
My message to Washington is simple: Now is not the time for political games. Life is not back to normal. Families and communities are still struggling to recover their financial health. Now is the time to represent us and help us rebuild and grow. We’re ready to work hard, we’re just asking you to make sure we have the opportunity to succeed.