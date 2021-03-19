In the end, what was the most significant aspect of the Trump presidency other than the fact that he incited an insurrection to try and retain power?
As I pondered, I was suddenly struck by the image of flags. Most of the images were of American flags but increasingly aligned with a peculiar array of other flags. These included those such as “don’t tread on me flags,” the Confederate flag, militia flags or white supremacy flags of various designs, whether acknowledged as such or not, and, of course, the Trump flag, even surpassing the American flag in some instances.
Flags everywhere.
To fly the American flag is to claim the mantle of a patriot. Historically, the American flag was synonymous with a patriotism expressing principles of the Constitution, service, honor and love of country.
And what of Trump and the flag? He was certainly devious enough to understand what the right wing of the Republican Party had long realized; that is to claim the flag as yours, and that what you represent is what the flag represents. His America, and the flag representing it, were to be his values, his beliefs, desires, prejudices, indulgences and feelings of entitlement, no matter how narrow, hateful, devious, unlawful or distant from the United States Constitution.
Theatrically, he even claimed the flag by physically hugging it in the manner of a TV sitcom, or Wrestle Mania. The act was so contrived and clownish as to be incredulous to anyone with an unbiased opinion.
And yet, in an age of self indulgence, frivolous entertainment and social media exploiting political division, many could not discern reality from illusion, lies from truth, or hate politics from love. Even now with the transfer of power finally over the misappropriation of patriotism and flags insidiously continues. Although many Trump flags remain, others are being replaced with all manner of strange designs. Although unfamiliar to most, many of these flags indicate the insurrectionist tendency that permeated the assault on our Capitol.
After witnessing the dark, macabre circus that was the Trump presidency, I can say that the most significant and disturbing aspect of this presidency, other than the aforementioned insurrection, is that he has turned patriotism and the flag into a club for the entitled and a refuge for scoundrels. The Trump presidency has rendered the word patriot and the American flag empty, superfluous and redundant. How sad and tragic.
There is hope, however. Trump failed in his attempt to install himself as Supreme Leader. The nation may yet recover. These are perilous times and domestic terrorism has been brewing for several decades. Unfortunately, the former president exploited this situation for his own benefit.
Charles de Gaulle, the heroic French leader who led the resistance against the Nazi regime occupying his country during World War II said, “Patriotism is when love of your own people comes first; nationalism, when hate for people other than your own comes first.”
The Founding Fathers were wary of factionalism and afraid of tyranny. The mob attacking the Capitol with the former president rooting them forward fits the bill. In order for there to be a lasting union, the separation of power and the rule of constitutional law was an absolute necessity.
But who knows, perhaps one day the notion of patriotism, with understanding of the Constitution, and Old Glory may once again stand alone as a symbol of democratic ideals and honor without the mishmash of strange ominous flags nipping at her heels.