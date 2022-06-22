This is the season when newspapers, websites and social media platforms identify best “summer reads” or “beach books.”
This tradition has been around for decades and it probably helps guide occasional readers to recent novels that go well with relaxing on the beach or by the pool — no thinking required, sort of literary fast food. By taking a quick scan of prices on The New York Times drop-down menu of their recommended summer books list, I’d estimate the average cost per book is in the mid-$20 range.
For people who want a book or two for vacation, these guides to light literature are worthwhile but, for hard-core, year-round readers, $20 per book can add up. We know there are scores of authors we haven’t tried, and entertaining older novels we haven’t read, we also know that many can be checked out from the library. But frugal readers know that just as many can be purchased from local book sales for next to nothing.
My tastes generally focus on thrillers, mysteries and espionage. Over the past several years, I’ve collected the names of novelists who generally don’t disappoint. I can buy any of their books used for $1 or so and rarely suffer buyer’s remorse. I’ll mention three of dozens on my list who write thrillers that are easily labeled “light summer reading.” They are John Sandford, Sarah Paretsky and Daniel Silva.
John Sandford is the creator of the “Prey” series of detective novels. His first, “Rules of Prey,” was published in 1989. Thirty-two preys later, they still feature Lucas Davenport, a short-fused law enforcement officer who skirts the strict rules of police procedure and even the Constitution to apprehend murderers. When “Rules of Prey” was written, Davenport was a police lieutenant in Minneapolis. In his latest, “Ocean Prey,” he is a politically connected officer in the U.S. Marshals Service.
For we AARPers, Sandford is of the Mickey Spillane or John McDonald school of thriller writing: Don’t waste time on character development, or introspection, the action should reach fourth gear in chapter one. The Prey books are brutal, earthy and always fast-moving.
I volunteer at the monthly Southern Appalachian Labor School book sale in Oak Hill, and some of our readers request books that eschew foul language, indelicacies or excessive violence. Needless to say, they aren’t steered toward Sandford.
To me, Davenport has become a bit stale. Maybe Sandford shares my opinion. He has spun off a major character from the Prey books, Virgil Flowers, into another popular series. Flowers is a hedonistic, peace-loving outdoorsman and lieutenant in the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. The Flowers books are humorous, risqué and loaded with a host of down-home Minnesotans who will make any reader smile. But, despite Flowers’ flower-child vibes, the books still maintain the hard edge of a thriller.
Sarah Paretsky created her character V.I. Warshawski in 1982, and the 21st book of the series, “Overboard,” was published this year. Warshawski, a Chicago private investigator, is constantly pulled from paying clients by pressure from family members, friends and the down and out who need the kind of assistance a private investigator can provide.
The books are well written; her characters are more fully developed that those in the Sandford novels and, given that we’re dealing with Chicago, many of her stories relate to political and economic corruption, which strikes a cord with this West Virginian.
The third author is a bit different. Daniel Silva is a former Middle East correspondent for UPI who began to write spy novels in the 1990s. In 20 of his 23 books, the protagonist is Gabriel Allon, art restorer and agent/assassin for Mossad, the Israeli spy agency.
Allon is haunted by his family’s tragedies in the Holocaust, and Silva gives readers a sympathetic perspective on Israeli reaction to terrorism and national security threats, without demonizing every Arab or Muslim. His Israeli characters have been shaped by the daily existential threat their nation faces, as well as the violence in which they participate to combat this threat, but his treatment of violence is neither graphic nor gratuitous.
The stories are well conceived and the characters are interesting. Unfortunately, Silva’s last couple of books seemed tired. This might mean he was just off his game or, perhaps, it’s time to retire Allon. But, if you like spy thrillers, I don’t think you’ll go wrong taking a look at any of the first 15 or so in the series.