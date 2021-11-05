Policymakers are taking steps to invest in coal communities as the country enacts new policies to address global climate change. In coal- and electricity-producing states, like West Virginia, these policies are likely to lead to decreased coal production and the loss of jobs, starting at coal mines and power plants, which will have reverberating effects on all sectors of the state’s economy.
Several policies would funnel resources to coal and power plant communities to build infrastructure, diversify local economies, support entrepreneurs and create jobs. These programs would take many forms, including tax credits.
Some of these programs are included in the bipartisan infrastructure bill that, at of the time of this writing, has passed the Senate but is awaiting action in the House of Representatives. Other programs are being negotiated as part of the reconciliation process. Still others already have been implemented via executive action by President Joe Biden.
One particular program, the advanced energy manufacturing tax credit, provides tax credits for up to 30% of certain investments in energy efficiency, which could include, for example, manufacturing facilities that produce LED light bulbs or solar components. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., introduced the American Jobs in Energy Manufacturing Act of 2021, which is part of the Build Back Better framework and sets aside $4 billion in these tax credits for communities where mines have closed and/or power plants have been retired.
A recent analysis from Downstream Strategies suggests that this tax credit program would result in a $1.7 billion investment in manufacturing facilities across West Virginia. An investment of this magnitude would translate into 9,300 to 12,400 new jobs across all sectors, including 3,250 to 4,350 jobs in the state’s manufacturing sector. These are good-paying jobs.
For many years, private and government forecasts have predicted sharp declines in central Appalachian and West Virginia coal production. These declines have occurred as predicted, and Southern West Virginia has been hit particularly hard. Weekly, we see headlines that tell stories of miners losing their jobs, mines closing, companies filing for bankruptcy and decreases in severance tax revenue — all of which have significant effects on local economies.
The federal Interagency Working Group on Coal and Power Plant Communities and Economic Revitalization, led by West Virginia’s Brian Anderson, has prioritized regions across the country based on their concentration of jobs directly related to the coal sector. The highest-priority region in the entire country is the Southern West Virginia nonmetropolitan area, which includes Greenbrier, Logan, McDowell, Mercer, Mingo, Monroe, Nicholas, Pocahontas, Summers and Wyoming counties.
It’s time for our state’s leaders to pursue policies and programs that can leverage opportunities like the advanced manufacturing tax credit, so that our state and our hardest-hit communities can again see a hope-filled future.