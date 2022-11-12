I spent the last two years writing a book about the challenges of West Virginia moving beyond coal toward a clean energy future that features more jobs, economic prosperity, a cleaner environment and lower electricity rates.
The short title of my book, published in July by Cambridge University Press, is “The Coal Trap.” Nothing illustrates the concept of a coal trap better than the op-ed by West Virginia Public Service Commission Chairwoman Charlotte Lane, published in the Gazette-Mail on Nov. 4 under the headline “Coal Still Beats Renewables in Cost.”
As evidence to support her claim about the cost-competitiveness of coal compared to renewables, she notes that West Virginia’s electricity rates for residential customers are the 18th lowest in the country. It must therefore follow, she says, “that the availability of the coal-fired power in West Virginia is helping to hold our electricity rates down.”
Nothing could be further from the truth. Chairwoman Lane would have you believe that the overwhelming market forces aligned against the coal industry as far back as 2008 do not exist, for some reason, in West Virginia. Let’s look at the record. In 2008, West Virginia had the lowest average electricity prices in the country. At the same time, coal-fired generation provided about 48% of the nation’s electricity supply, with natural gas coming in a distant second at 21.4%, and renewables 9.2%. Over the next dozen years, every other state in the country took advantage of cheap and plentiful natural gas (thanks to fracking and horizontal drilling); the rapidly declining cost of renewables (both wind and solar); and aggressive energy efficiency programs to diversify utility resource portfolios. As a result, coal’s portion of the U.S. electricity supply as of 2021 had declined to 21.8%, as natural gas (38.3%) took over, with renewables rapidly playing a more prominent role (20.1%).
Where was West Virginia in the face of this fundamental transformation in the energy industry? As of 2021, our electricity generation was 91% coal-fired, due in large part to the PSC’s decisions in 2013 and 2014 to allow AEP and FirstEnergy to save their shareholders from the losses associated with their old, inefficient, money losing coal plants (Harrison, Amos and Mitchell) by putting them on the backs of the West Virginia ratepayers. (See my Sept. 17, 2021, Opinion piece published in the Gazette-Mail, “Time for the PSC to Protect WV Ratepayers”)
Has all that coal-fired generation helped to keep our electricity rates down? Quite the opposite. Between 2008 and 2020, average electricity prices in West Virginia increased at an annual rate that was five times the national average, the highest percentage increase of any state in the country. If you have the misfortune of being a customer of Appalachian Power in Charleston, your monthly bills have gone from $62.46 in 2008 to $155.66 in 2022, and the company is currently proposing to add another $18.41 to that, which would produce a 279% increase over 14 years.
And while Chairwoman Lane can point out that West Virginia has the 18th lowest residential electric rates in the country, she fails to mention that our average monthly bills in 2021 ($129.61) are well above the national average ($121.01), according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA). There are 35 states with average lower monthly residential bills. Why? The PSC does not require West Virginia utilities to offer energy efficiency programs – rebates for insulation, high efficiency heat pumps and Energy Star appliances, for example – that would give ratepayers the tools to manage their energy costs. Rather than protect ratepayers by limiting utility rate increases and requiring utilities to offer energy efficiency, it’s more important that our utilities sell more electricity, at ever-increasing prices, in a futile effort to keep the coal plants operating.
Chairwoman Lane also points to West Virginia’s industrial rates being the lowest in the country. How can that be? The PSC’s rate decisions for the last several years have been sticking it to residential customers, who have no voice at the PSC compared to the high-powered lawyers and experts retained by industrial customers. In AEP’s last general rate increase approved in February 2019, for example, the average increase across all customer classes was 3.03%, but residential customers bore a higher rate increase (4.88%) while the industrial customers escaped with a tiny 0.65% increase. Follow such practices for several years, and you end up with very low industrial rates and residential rates going through the roof (where, by the way, there is no insulation, thanks to the PSC’s hostility towards energy efficiency programs).
We can expect electricity rates to escalate even faster, now that the PSC has directed AEP and FirstEnergy to keep running their coal plants at historical levels, regardless of the availability of lower cost power from the wholesale market and other surrounding utilities. And the $448.3 million that the PSC authorized AEP to collect from customers to keep its Amos, Mountaineer and Mitchell coal plants operating through 2040 will start showing up in your monthly bills soon.
That was approved in October 2021, when the PSC decided that West Virginia ratepayers could pay the share of costs that Kentucky and Virginia regulators wisely decided were uneconomical investments for their states’ ratepayers. This was the same case in which the PSC rejected AEP’s own testimony that ratepayers would be better off by $27 million per year if AEP simply closed down the Mitchell plant in 2028 rather than make the additional investment for environmental upgrades.
What did the PSC do with that evidence? It was rejected, and the PSC required AEP to make whatever investments are necessary to keep the coal plant operational through 2040, an authorization that the utility did not even seek. So although Chairwoman Lane claims that the PSC has never been presented with evidence or expert opinions that existing coal plants can be replaced at a lower cost by market purchases or wind and solar resources, the fact is that PSC has been presented with such testimony – by the utility, no less – and dismissed it.
How does the PSC justify this? Chairwoman Lane cites misleading statistics regarding the variability of renewable resources – the inability to produce power when the wind doesn’t blow or the sun doesn’t shine – compared to what she claims is the 100% availability of coal-fired generation (an annual availability factor that has never been achieved, by the way).
Under her analysis, replacing 1 megawatt of coal-fired generation would require 3 megawatts of wind capacity and 4 megawatts of solar capacity. Such an analysis completely ignores that West Virginia electric utilities are interconnected with the regional wholesale markets – in our region, the PJM Interconnection – and would use resources available in those markets to firm up renewable power supplies when the wind isn’t blowing or the sun isn’t shining.
Most utilities across the country have determined that building new wind or solar is cheaper than running existing coal plants, because wind and solar have zero fuel costs and the interconnected wholesale markets can cost-effectively provide the energy to compensate for the intermittency of renewable resources. The utter failure of the West Virginia PSC to recognize the benefits of our utilities being integrated in the largest wholesale electricity market in the country has led to the absurd decision last September to direct West Virginia utilities to keep burning coal even though cheaper power is available in the region.
It’s also a complete reversal of the PSC’s previous position on the benefits of securing power from the wholesale markets. In May 2018, the PSC denied a request by AEP to acquire two wind facilities – notwithstanding Chairwoman Lane’s statement that the Commission “has never rejected or denied an application . . . for a renewable energy project” – ruling that AEP should instead rely on energy supplies from PJM. So, apparently low-cost purchases from the wholesale markets are preferable when a renewable resource is under consideration, but woe be unto the utility that would dare displace the generation from our precious coal plants in favor of lower cost purchases from the wholesale markets.
As I’ve said before, stop the madness. It’s time for the PSC to step up and do its job and act in the best interests of West Virginians.