West Virginia residents who lost power during last week’s severe winter storm, or who are watching widespread blackouts in Texas, might be wondering if a similar statewide crisis could unfold in the Mountain State.
Everyone has experienced a short power outage after a bad storm, mostly caused by downed or frozen power lines. Some of those were extensive in West Virginia over the past two weeks, but they were electricity distribution issues.
On the other hand, supply issues — outages of power plants caused by frozen pipes, instrument failures or fuel running out — are more serious and can lead to major blackouts, if the grid is not prepared. That is what happened in Texas, when demand for electricity spiked and power plants of all types failed in the extreme and unexpected winter storm.
There are a few strategies that grid operators, including West Virginia’s regional transmission organization, PJM — which includes 13 states and Washington, D.C. — combine to plan for power plant outages during extreme weather.
First, they can ensure that excess power sources are available to pick up the slack if others go down. Second, they can strengthen and expand the large-scale transmission grid to import power from other regions less impacted by a storm. Third, they can harden individual power plants by installing equipment designed for sub-zero temperatures.
Texas, on the other hand, is an island, at least when it comes to the electricity grid. Decades ago, leaders of the Lone Star State decided to go it alone and limit their electricity grid within state borders in a move designed to avoid federal regulations governing interstate commerce. As a result, the main Texas grid has limited capability to pull in energy resources from neighboring states.
The ability to import and export electricity does not matter much to Texas under normal circumstances. Texas is a big place, after all, and energy resources in the panhandle often see different weather conditions than the Gulf Coast. Unfortunately, no part of the state was spared major weather impacts in this last winter storm, and many of the power plants called on as backup power were experiencing their own issues. Texas alone could not guarantee backup power and keep the lights on.
Texas had plenty of backup power sources that are conventionally considered reliable: natural gas, coal and nuclear. All of them failed to show up as expected when the storm blew through — up to 30 gigawatts (roughly 30 large power stations) of thermal capacity shut down at the peak.
Wind and solar generated more power than anticipated, but some projects did encounter technical challenges befitting a cold-weather emergency the Texas power supply was not prepared for.
According to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (the nonprofit grid operator equivalent of PJM for West Virginia) wind power freezing up was the least-significant factor in the blackouts.
The main contributors to blackouts according to the Texas grid operator? Frozen instruments at natural gas, coal and nuclear facilities, as well as limited supplies of natural gas.
In short, all energy sources in Texas had problems — coal, natural gas, nuclear and, yes, even wind and solar — because the state’s electricity system was not prepared for this black-swan event.
PJM — and, by extension, West Virginia — is better positioned on all three fronts. PJM spans portions of 13 states from Chicago to North Carolina’s Outer Banks and all the energy resources in between. PJM also has more robust transmission connections with neighboring grids to export or import power, depending on energy needs.
And finally, West Virginia and its neighbors on the grid are no strangers to cold winter weather — power plants operating in PJM have taken steps to prepare.
West Virginia’s grid and the power companies that supply it have reaffirmed their winter readiness. That does not mean we can let our guard down, but it does mean we should stop finger-pointing and casting the blame on wind, solar or any other individual energy resource.