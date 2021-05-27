The 2020-21 school year largely feels like a lost year. I run a tutoring center in Charleston, and I’ve become accustomed to hearing tales of woe from all sides.
Parents say their kids have learned nothing this year. And that’s, in part, because so many parents are unequipped to teach. I had the mother of a third-grader say her son needed a math tutor because “they don’t carry the one anymore.” That was during the first week of shutdown, and it didn’t get any better.
Students say they’re Zoom-exhausted. And they are. At my tutoring center, we offered test prep and tutoring in person and via Zoom; 80% of kids came in person. Most students feel like they learn best with the teacher in the room.
Teachers say they’re exhausted, period. In Charleston right now, we are short 63 summer-school teachers because teachers say they need a break. They were thrown into online teaching and had to figure it out. Many did, but not without experiencing burnout.
If I had my way, we would use this upcoming school year as a do-over and start again with every student in the same grade they were in before the pandemic hit. But since that’s unlikely, let me suggest how to use this summer to take some of the sting out of what this pandemic has caused academically over the past year and a half.
- Assess where your child is.
Did they learn what they needed to last year? Are they capable of moving up from English I to English II, from algebra to geometry? Find a qualified tutor who can assess whether your student is at grade level.
- If the kids are capable of advancing, great. If not, invest in a tutor.
I have parents who say to me, “I hate to pay money when it’s the school’s responsibility to educate my student.” But think of what parents do: They pay extra for soccer coaches and ballet classes. If you’re willing to do that for sports and other extracurriculars, you should be willing to do that for math and English. This isn’t an expense, it’s an investment in the student’s future, because, if they don’t keep up their grades, it’s going to cost you in the long run in money from lost scholarships.
- If your student needs help catching up, find someone who can tutor in person
The reason for this goes beyond Zoom fatigue. You can buy software programs that can teach the material, of course, but kids need human interaction to give them hope and confidence that they can do the work. (That’s one of the many things teachers do.) Also, kids tend to be much more accountable if they have an appointment to attend.
- Make sure the kids understand why tutoring is important.
Kids typically live in the moment. Parents need to show them the long view. The next year of school will be much easier if they’re ready to go into the next grade. Having to catch up will make school year 2021-22 that much more difficult. There’s also the family dynamic — when a kid’s grades are bad, there’s tension between student and parents.
- Be patient.
It’s been a year and a half of academic injury. This won’t be healed in a week.
I tell kids: It’s their responsibility to learn the material. Yes, we had — and are still in the midst of — a pandemic. But they’re the ones who have to go on, and they have to learn, regardless of what’s happening in the world. There will always be distractions in life. This is a big one.
There’s a lot riding on their education, and the excuse of COVID-19 only goes so far. So let’s use the summer to get caught up. Summer is usually a time for brain drain, but we’ve had close to a year and a half of that. It’s enough.