Supply chain shortages are gripping West Virginia and the rest of the nation.
This couldn’t be more accurate when viewing the current nursing crisis that is sweeping West Virginia. The nursing supply chain has seen shortages, requiring lawmakers to act now. To alleviate a stressed nursing staff, lawmakers need to utilize their abilities to mitigate the worsening of this crisis. As a charge nurse, I have seen the impact of nursing turnover and reasons that nurses decide to leave West Virginia in search of better opportunities (including higher pay, better staffing and less-stressful work environments). These nurses recognize the value of their practice and seek a workplace that recognizes this same value.
Health care organizations alone cannot bear the burden of correcting the nursing shortage. They require the action of state and local officials. A nod of gratitude can be extended to state legislators using their position to pass legislation to tackle this crisis, including Senate Bill 518 and the dedication of $48 million toward the West Virginia Nursing Workforce Expansion Program.
Additional action is required to complement current legislative attempts, such as establishing a tax credit for nurses in West Virginia. By addressing nursing shortages from various legislative approaches, Mountain State residents might be better served by a stronger and more valued nursing staff.
Every West Virginian should be concerned about the nursing shortage. We are a population that relies on a functioning health care system. Nurses are the largest employee group in any hospital. Hospitals and health care organizations alike cannot successfully run when deficits exist in this crucial workforce.
The West Virginia Center for Nursing identifies compensation as the main reason nurses sought employment outside the state. The average hourly rate for nurses in West Virginia is $30, compared to $36 nationally. Increasing pay to meet national averages might stress already tense financial status within hospital organizations. Increasing wages might help, but other strategies are required.
This nursing shortage is seen in all communities of West Virginia. The state’s hospitals offer 6,600 licensed beds when fully staffed. As of May 2020, only 5,200 were staffed. Retention attempts at an organizational level are limited. By passing legislation providing nurses with a tax credit, officials might implement action that complements the retainment attempts of health care organizations within the state.
Legislative action has been introduced with limited success in West Virginia. Senate Bill 447 aimed to develop a tax credit for nurses but did not pass. This type of legislative action might improve nursing retention, but at a cost. Opposition exists, since establishing a tax credit would lead to lost tax revenue. Sponsors might need to demonstrate success on a smaller scale to prove the benefits of the tax credit outweigh the cost.
The initial tax credit might be eligible for only those people working at a critical access hospital (CAH) in West Virginia. Currently, 21 facilities in the state hold the CAH designation. Such facilities often struggle the most in retention and retainment of nursing staff. By offering a tax credit to employees of CAHs, nursing retention and retainment in communities requiring the most nursing care at a lower cost to the state might occur.
Immediate action is required to prevent the worsening of the nursing shortage. Policy development takes time. Current approaches, such as expanding educational programs, are great nursing investments. West Virginia will see a return on those investments in time, but with no guarantee that nurses who receive this education will remain in the state. It is through the passing of legislation that change can happen sooner, rather than later.
The residents of West Virginia have a role in this process. Residents can contact their legislators to support combating the nursing shortage crisis, including the development of a nursing tax credit.
If this problem is not fixed, West Virginia residents will ultimately feel the impact of increased nursing shortages. Nurses might benefit from this tax credit and recognize the value of their profession within West Virginia and continue to serve the great people of this state.