The recent op-ed published in the Gazette-Mail from former legislator Kayla Kessinger celebrating the Dobbs decision ending Roe v. Wade and a woman’s right to choose to end a pregnancy is wrong and misleading in so many ways.

First, she writes as if every abortion was the result of an unexpected pregnancy. No one who has paid any attention at all to the news reports of pregnancies, often much-wanted pregnancies, which have gone wrong could possibly believe that. In the states that, like West Virginia, have taken advantage of Dobbs and more or less outlawed abortion, the stories are mounting of women denied standard care for a miscarriage or for an ectopic pregnancy or for carrying a fetus that is so badly deformed (for example, without kidneys or lungs) that it will die before birth, if not immediately after.

Jan Young is a retired academic counselor living in Oak Hill.

