The recent op-ed published in the Gazette-Mail from former legislator Kayla Kessinger celebrating the Dobbs decision ending Roe v. Wade and a woman’s right to choose to end a pregnancy is wrong and misleading in so many ways.
First, she writes as if every abortion was the result of an unexpected pregnancy. No one who has paid any attention at all to the news reports of pregnancies, often much-wanted pregnancies, which have gone wrong could possibly believe that. In the states that, like West Virginia, have taken advantage of Dobbs and more or less outlawed abortion, the stories are mounting of women denied standard care for a miscarriage or for an ectopic pregnancy or for carrying a fetus that is so badly deformed (for example, without kidneys or lungs) that it will die before birth, if not immediately after.
Since Dobbs, some women who desperately want children have lost their ability to do so because doctors were too afraid of losing their license to practice or even going to jail to perform a previously routine procedure.
Second, Kessinger writes as if rape and incest never happen and 10-year-old girls are built to carry a pregnancy to term and then give birth. No amount of community support, assuming such support even exists, will overcome piling the trauma of being forced to give birth on top of the trauma of rape.
Third, she demonizes those who support the right of women to appropriate medical care, which may include abortion, and exalts those who oppose abortion as compassionate, caring and supportive of women and their children. I have to point out that the anti-abortion community includes clinic bombers and doctor murderers. It includes legislators who have chosen to practice medicine without a license by creating ever more restrictions on abortion and, at the same time, cheerfully cutting back on Medicaid and food stamps. Certainly, if this community was as caring as Kessinger portrays it to be, there would be far less child poverty.
In 1899, when my father was just six months old, his mother realized she was pregnant for the fifth time in less than five years. In what we can only believe was an act of desperation, she tried to abort herself. She died of what was then called “blood poisoning” and was buried beside her third child who had died at birth. My grandfather was left alone to raise my father and his two sisters.
Kessinger seemingly yearns for 1899, when desperate women had to take things into their own hands because there was no other choice.
I don’t know if any women or children have died yet because of Dobbs, but they will. They will go septic because they aren’t near enough to death to justify an abortion. They will return to the back alleys of the 1950s and 1960s, and die of botched procedures. The culture of life Kessinger references so cheerfully will not be extended to them.
Jan Young is a retired academic counselor living in Oak Hill.