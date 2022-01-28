A rush to reverse West Virginia’s position on nuclear power without considering our more flexible and consumer-friendly options is unwise and short-sighted.
Recently, a bulletin from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security warned that domestic terrorists might be targeting the U.S. energy grid for disruption, which would have devastating consequences. In light of that memo, the thought of installing any kind of nuclear facility should give us pause.
During an online informational workshop organized by the West Virginia Climate Alliance, participants heard the pros and cons for lifting the state’s ban on nuclear power, including the repowering of old coal-fired power plants with nuclear and/or also installing smaller, modular nuclear facilities.
Citizens should oppose lifting this ban for the following reasons:
- Safety. Already the Department of Homeland Security is concerned about potential threats to our power grid from domestic terrorists. Do we want to increase safety concerns by adding nuclear facilities?
- Waste disposal. After decades, the federal government has been unsuccessful in citing a federal repository for nuclear waste. This waste poses long-term health and safety risks beyond our lifetimes. Currently, nuclear waste is mostly stored in dry casks on the locations of current and former nuclear power plants. Keep in mind much of our state’s land and water already is contaminated because of polluting industries. Additionally, old power plants are located near major waterways, like the Ohio River or other major tributaries.
- Cost. The costs of building and operating a nuclear facility exceeds all other means of producing energy. We need to lower energy costs to consumers, not raise them.
- Time, loss of life and taxpayer money. From start to finishing, building nuclear facilities takes about 10 years. We don’t have the luxury of time now, given the rapid increase in weather-related disasters. In 2021, the annual report from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration found that “fire, floods, hurricanes and other natural disasters cost the U.S. $145 billion in losses while resulting in 688 deaths. According to the overview, there were 20 natural-disaster events with losses exceeding $1 billion each, with severe storm events having the most significant impact.”
Our state Legislature should consider a job-creating alternative to nuclear — the creation of renewable energy micro grids. Beyond providing resilience during extreme weather, and lowering energy costs for consumers, the installation of micro grid hubs (for example) near hospitals could provide uninterrupted patient care in the event of a natural disaster. Micro grids are not only a solution for climate resilience, but also for economic resilience. According to the Guidehouse Insights report commissioned by the Civil Society Institute, every $1 million invested in renewable energy micro grid assets will create 3.4 skilled jobs and $500,000 in economic benefits.
Imagine how West Virginia could become a leader in the installation of renewable energy micro grids. Wouldn’t it be refreshing to be on the leading edge of something that could be a positive game-changer for our state and nation?