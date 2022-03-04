The West Virginia Natural Resources Commission met in South Charleston last month to discuss a series of proposals for 2023 hunting and fishing regulations.
State fishery biologists proposed the addition of five new catch-and-release-only sections in streams with existing wild trout populations. Four of the five streams that would be protected under this proposal are located in West Virginia Division of Natural Resources District 4.
Through this provision, catch-and-release-only regulations would be implemented for the entirety of the Elkhorn Creek drainage basin (McDowell County), the Upper Guyandotte drainage basin (Raleigh and Wyoming counties) and the Barker’s Creek drainage basin (Wyoming County). Additionally, a 7.3-mile section of Dunloup Creek (Fayette County) would become a catch-and-release-only section.
While the aforementioned streams and their tributaries have hosted wild trout populations for several decades, they have begun to receive significant amounts of publicity in recent years. Initially, the presence of wild brown trout and rainbow trout in Southern West Virginia was a closely guarded secret. Over time, these wild trout streams have developed a reputation for regularly producing citation-sized fish. Now that the secret is out, anglers come from far and wide to chase trophy trout in the coalfields region. This influx of traffic has created a perilous situation for the health and longevity of these fisheries.
At the present time, all four of these streams fall under DNR general trout fishing regulations, and anglers are legally allowed to keep six fish per day. While keeping six hatchery-raised fish from a regularly stocked trout stream generally has an insignificant effect on the ecosystem, the removal of six wild trout can do lasting damage. The removal of one trophy-sized wild trout from an ecosystem has the potential to prevent hundreds of juvenile trout from being introduced to a stream through natural spawning. This is especially concerning in Elkhorn Creek and Barker’s Creek, as they do not receive trout stocking from the DNR.
Without special protection measures in place for wild trout streams, they will inevitably be lost because of human negligence and overharvesting. Through the proposed regulation changes, however, the wild trout streams of Southern West Virginia will receive the protection they need and deserve. Catch-and-release-only regulations would curtail the harvest of fish from these streams and allow wild trout populations to reach their full potential. Trout in these streams would grow larger and become more abundant, increasing the health of these fisheries tremendously.
By coupling increased regulation with habitat improvement and stream restoration efforts, Southern West Virginia’s trout streams have the potential to become world-renowned trout fishing destinations. The long-term benefits of this proposal would extend to local communities, providing an economic boost, possible eco-tourism jobs, improved infrastructure, and heightened environmental awareness.
This proposal is a step in the right direction for the conservation of wild trout, and I hope conservation measures, such as those described, come to fruition for the benefit of fisheries, fishermen and local communities alike.