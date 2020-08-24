I was born and raised in wild and wonderful West Virginia, in the mountains and beside the rivers. I grew up running around local parks and nature preserves, and shooting rifles in the backyard with friends.
The great outdoors has always been a part of me, which is the reason I still live in Jackson County, raising my three children under a green canopy of leaves that lets in a clear blue sky.
That is why I am excited that the Great American Outdoors Act has become law, providing a large canopy of protection for our land and water, not just here in West Virginia but across the nation. I am especially proud that Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., led this fight.
The Great American Outdoors Act does two critical things for public land and the folks like me who depend on the outdoors. First, it addresses the $12 billion backlog in park maintenance that has plagued our national park system for years. Secondly, it permanently and fully funds the Land and Water Conservation Fund, a bipartisan initiative that has invested billions of dollars in public shooting ranges, ballfields and nature preserves since the 1960s.
Using royalties from gas and oil companies, the LWCF has been able to fund projects in every county, in every state, coast to coast, including nearly $500,000 in Jackson County alone.
Other than time for military training, I’ve more or less spent my life in Jackson County and I’ve seen how much this community relies on the land for work and play. In fact, the outdoors industry in West Virginia supports 91,000 jobs, generating $2.4 billion in wages and salaries while providing the space and resources for more than 994,000 West Virginians and visitors to hunt, fish and enjoy the great outdoors. All told, the outdoor recreation industry produces $660 million in state and local taxes for the Mountain State, allowing our representatives to further invest in our communities.
For me, being outdoors is very often about the sport of shooting, and the GAOA is a big deal for sportsmen conservationists. As a kid, shooting was just plain fun to do with friends, but it was the U.S. Marine Corps that taught me to love shooting, to recognize and respect the discipline and skill it takes to shoot accurately with precision and consistency.
These days, I travel around the region sharpening that skill and competing with others who have the same love and respect for the sport as I do. The GAOA guarantees that our public land and water will be accessible to conservation-minded hunters and recreational target shooters all across America.
When you think about it, shooting has a lot in common with what we do to conserve nature. It requires balance between control and relaxation. With a rifle, the shooter has to be meticulous in sighting, body placement and trigger squeeze. Learning discipline in the small details can mean the difference between a straight shot and a stray round.
Of course, there are some things that simply cannot be controlled, only prepared for and potentially mitigated. For example, a slight breeze can pick up just as a round leaves the chamber, or a stray leaf or bird might interrupt a sight picture at just the wrong moment.
Nature is a lot like that, as well. It’s wild, untamed and rife with variables — but it’s also balanced and rhythmic, following the laws of physics and science. As keepers and protectors of our public land, we must exercise discipline and recognize what we can control. And with proper funding and care, we can mitigate the uncontrollable variables, whenever they might arrive.
I am grateful that Sen. Manchin recognizes Congress’ responsibility to protect the public lands of this nation. The Great American Outdoors Act is a significant step in keeping nature preserved and accessible for our generation and generations to come.