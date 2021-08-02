In 2010, Democrat Joe Manchin closed his bid for the U.S. Senate with an unforgettable ad, pointing a rifle at a piece of paper flapping in the wind and committed to “get the federal government off of our backs and out of our pockets” and “take dead aim at the cap-and-trade bill because it is bad for West Virginia.”
With a national energy mandate holding together support for trillions of dollars in “infrastructure” spending, Manchin is positioned to take another shot at cap-and-trade on behalf of West Virginians.
The “clean electricity standard” or CES, is a similar national energy mandate included in Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ partisan reconciliation resolution. It would force the nation’s share of electricity generated by natural gas and coal from its current combined 60% to 20% or less by 2030, relying on a trading scheme of “zero emission” credits. Put simply, the CES resurrects — and turbocharges the most harmful elements of the failed cap-and-trade policy and the unfair Clean Power Plan.
We should no doubt be good stewards of the environment, but the way to get there is with bottom-up innovation, not top-down regulation.
The greatest technological leaps are made when innovators are free from unnecessary regulations that stifle growth. Nevertheless, a group of senators has zeroed in on the CES atop its list of demands for infrastructure.
Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm has called it “the most important piece” of an infrastructure package, and Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., hailed its inclusion as the “cornerstone” for reconciliation.
While the details of this plan are still emerging, Manchin has rightly described the energy provisions of the bill as “very, very disturbing.” Along with hundreds of billions of dollars in electric vehicle subsidies as part of a plan to eliminate gas- and diesel-powered vehicles, the Biden administration’s attack on fossil fuels is all pain, no gain.
The CES would dramatically raise the price of energy for American families, disproportionately harming the least fortunate. A U.S. Energy Information Administration analysis of a less-aggressive Obama CES proposal estimated electricity rate increases of 18% to 29%, costing the average household hundreds of dollars per year. West Virginians spend more on energy than nearly any other state and tens of thousands of low-income West Virginia families already spend more than 30% of their income on energy.
This mandate would run roughshod over state priorities.
Indeed, we believe it would put innovation that could actually help improve the environment further out of reach. The CES is extraneous to the Senate budget process and runs afoul of its rules. But senators should reject it, and the entire boondoggle, before the chamber’s parliamentarian has the chance.
What is so “clean” about a clean electricity standard? Very little, based on evidence from state programs. According to the conservative Becker Friedman institute at the University of Chicago, the Obama Administration’s chief economist found last year that state renewable mandates result in residential electricity price increases and represent one of the least efficient strategies to reduce emissions. Since 2007, the 20 states without renewable mandates have, on average, reduced per capita energy-related carbon dioxide emissions more than twice as much as the 30 states with a mandate.
Similarly, nearly all counties that fail to meet national ambient standards set by EPA since the 1970s for pollutants like lead or particulate matter are in states with renewable mandates. States without a renewable mandate have also reduced energy intensity 35% more than states with a mandate since 2000. Policies like the CES don’t just cause economic harm; they also don’t deliver on their promised environmental impact.
Taxpayers deserve answers about this mandate. Do hydropower, nuclear, carbon capture, biomass or natural gas qualify as “clean,” as they have in past proposals and in many state programs? Has the cost analysis requested by members of the House and Senate energy committees been delivered? Will states be tasked with implementing the program? When climate Czar Gina McCarthy headed the EPA and attempted to regulate power sector greenhouse gases, 30 states successfully challenged the Clean Power Plan.
For real progress, a better path for Manchin and his colleagues is to revisit our outdated environmental laws and lift barriers to energy innovation. Federal red tape adds years of delay and millions of dollars of cost to infrastructure and energy projects, including wind turbines, solar panels, nuclear power, batteries, geothermal projects, roads, bridges and transmission lines.
For Manchin, this is the perfect time to stick to his guns, reload and take dead aim at Washington energy policies that do little more than make things harder for Americans and threaten his home state’s way of life. Environmental stewardship and a growing, thriving economy should not be mutually exclusive — to the contrary, they must go hand in hand.