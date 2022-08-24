Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

For more than year, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., seemed to stand strong against top-down radical ideas from his colleagues, like the Green New Deal and more wasteful spending. Folks in West Virginia of all political stripes were proud of Manchin for standing up to tax-and-spend types in Washington who wanted to pass President Joe Biden’s economically disastrous Build Back Better legislation.

Then, Manchin blindsided the Mountain State, putting D.C. politics over the people of West Virginia by cutting a deal with the president and Senate Democrats to pass the Inflation Reduction Act. Some will say we should have known the senator’s newfound conservative streak was too good to be true. Boy, were they right.

Jason Huffman is state director of Americans for Prosperity-West Virginia, a conservative lobbyist group. 

