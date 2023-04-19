Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

It is springtime in West Virginia, and that means two things: First, lots of folks will be heading up hollers across the state to pick a mess of wild ramps — for the uninitiated, that’s a Mountain State delicacy; second, after 60 productive days, the state Legislature’s regular session has concluded, and lawmakers are back in their home districts.

If you happen to run in to your local lawmaker at the post office, grocery store or maybe out picking ramps, be sure to thank them for accomplishing several praiseworthy, proven policies that will make West Virginia a better place to live, work and raise a family.

Jason Huffman is the state director at Americans for Prosperity-West Virginia, a conservative lobby group.

