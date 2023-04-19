It is springtime in West Virginia, and that means two things: First, lots of folks will be heading up hollers across the state to pick a mess of wild ramps — for the uninitiated, that’s a Mountain State delicacy; second, after 60 productive days, the state Legislature’s regular session has concluded, and lawmakers are back in their home districts.
If you happen to run in to your local lawmaker at the post office, grocery store or maybe out picking ramps, be sure to thank them for accomplishing several praiseworthy, proven policies that will make West Virginia a better place to live, work and raise a family.
Thanks to principled lawmakers and Gov. Jim Justice, we enacted the largest tax cut in state history. By keeping their promise to provide transformational income tax relief, policymakers have put well over half a billion dollars back into the pockets of hardworking West Virginia taxpayers.
Even more exciting, the law puts triggers in place to further reduce income tax rates when the state has surplus revenue, putting West Virginia on a pathway to eventually totally phasing out the income tax.
As we continue to reignite the American Dream in the Mountain State, there is a ton of evidence that demonstrates the wisdom of reducing taxes and providing relief to West Virginians. Per the nonpartisan Tax Foundation, “[T]axes, particularly on corporate and individual income, harm economic growth.”
Further, in states that do not levy an income tax, the population grows at double the rate compared to states that do. The action of lawmakers here, in West Virginia, to reduce our punitively high rates not only ensures that every worker will keep more of their paycheck but also that our economy will continue to grow as our state’s tax rate becomes more competitive.
To help further attract families to the state, lawmakers doubled down on West Virginia’s status as a national standard bearer for educational freedom. House Bill 2596 reinforces the state’s open-enrollment law by ensuring the ability for public school students to transfer to any public school they wish — regardless of the student’s residential assignment — so long as the school has a seat for them. The policy covers transfers inside and outside of a county.
HB 2596 is yet another example of how West Virginia is leading the way when it comes to reimagining education by taking bold steps to empower parents and ensure every child has access to the education that best suits their unique needs regardless of their income level or ZIP code.
When it comes to health care, state lawmakers have continued to cut needless red tape standing in the way of West Virginians’ access to more personalized, affordable and reliable care. The largest barrier to achieving that goal continues to be certificate-of-need laws. The CON is a permission slip from a governmental board that arbitrarily prevents our trusted medical providers from expanding new health care services. In a state where 53 of 55 counties have health care shortages, blocking or slowing down additional care is unacceptable.
Thankfully, the Legislature has taken the first step toward eventually ending this outdated and detrimental practice by passing SB 613. The legislation repeals CON for all hospital services provided on the hospital’s campus, which starts to undo the negative effects of West Virginia’s CON laws. By passing this measure, we can provide flexibility to our hometown medical providers and create more high-quality health care access at an affordable price for every Mountaineer. Lawmakers should continue to work on repealing all remaining CON laws for all types of medical services.
Our citizens sent a mega-majority of Republicans to Charleston in a seeming mandate for lawmakers to stop tinkering around the margins and pass bold policy that will improve lives. These commonsense, transformational policies are a clear indicator that our lawmakers are heeding that call. These principled policymakers should be applauded for their work and encouraged to keep driving the Mountain State along the pathway to prosperity.
Jason Huffman is the state director at Americans for Prosperity-West Virginia, a conservative lobby group.