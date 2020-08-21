Recently, Gov. Jim Justice laid out a plan for the reopening of West Virginia schools. For some, that’s a welcome development — while for others, it creates more questions than answers.
If one thing has been made clear by the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic, it’s that we must create new options and greater flexibility in our education system generally.
West Virginia’s public school system has been shuttered for months because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Parents are trying to balance their work and family lives with the added pressure of now having to make sure their child doesn’t fall behind academically.
Many families are struggling with this task because of time constraints, financial limits or a lack of proper technology to allow for options like virtual learning. Many teachers are fearful of exposure to COVID-19 and are seeking a safe pathway to opening schools, and they are aware of the potential for outbreaks once that happens.
This challenge is unprecedented. So too should be our response. It’s time for us to re-imagine education in West Virginia in a way that ensures every child has access to the education that’s right for them.
This starts with a reevaluation of how education funding flows. Right now, traditional public schools operate based on a per-pupil funding allotment, of which the average amount is over $11,000 annually. This means funding is allocated based on the headcount of students in each classroom, but it also means the system is inflexible when it comes to allowing education funding to follow the child.
The result is a system that tends to lock students into a one-size-fits-all system. Instead, we should be looking for ways to ensure that each student can access the educational environment that best unlocks their unique talents and interests.
The most viable policy answer is to implement empowerment scholarships. Instead of tying funding to school buildings, even when they might not be open for education, empowerment scholarships fund students directly. This approach isn’t new, but now, more than ever, it’s vitally important to invest in every solution that ensures our students keep learning.
Empowerment scholarships are flexible education funding accounts that families may use to pay for a variety of education services, including curriculum, tutors, group-learning pod teachers, learning technology (such as computers and Wi-Fi hotspots), as well as classes, including vocational, public and private school classes.
For parents who choose to opt into these scholarships, they gain the freedom to use their education tax dollars to individualize their student’s learning experience and thrive. This proven solution would be the great equalizer when it comes to educational disparities that have only been exacerbated by the pandemic, especially for low-income families. Like other state spending programs, these transactions would be closely audited, to ensure proper use of funds.
Such a system also would give more flexibility to educators, who would have greater ability to create environments that work for them and for students. With or without a pandemic, it would enable educators to be more entrepreneurial and to use the methods, teaching styles and cultures that match their passions and unlock student potential.
West Virginia was close to adopting this much-needed reform in 2019. Had we shown the courage to do so, our state would be a national leader in responding to the K-12 disruptions caused by this global pandemic. Families forced to adapt to the rapid and unpredictable changes brought on by the novel coronavirus would have had increased flexibility when it came to their response. It was a mistake for legislators to reject this proposal — but it is one that they can and should correct now.
The effects of COVID-19 have been trying and, at times, scary. But it’s not in our DNA as West Virginians to back down from a challenge. Now, more than ever, we must re-imagine the way in which we help our students, educators and families respond to the crisis. That means funding individual students directly.