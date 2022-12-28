Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Because West Virginia lawmakers have championed the rapid adoption of pro-growth policies and fiscal responsibility, they have a historic opportunity to transform the Mountain State by enacting once-in-a-generation tax cuts that will put thousands of dollars back in the pockets of hardworking West Virginia families to invest in their lives and livelihoods.  

Principled leaders have long advocated for meaningful tax cuts. Now is the time to make good on those promises.  

Stories you might like

Jason Huffman is state director at the conservative lobbyist group Americans for Prosperity-West Virginia.

Tags

Recommended for you