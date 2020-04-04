Jay O'Neal: Lessons from teacher strike apply to pandemic

Schools, government office and businesses across the state have shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. For many teachers and service personnel, we’re reminded of our strike in 2018. In both instances, a crisis forced change on our state. This time, who will decide what changes are made — all West Virginians, or a powerful few?
One thing we learned from our strike was that if you don’t make specific requests during a crisis, others will. The lead-up to the strike snowballed quickly, and the rank-and-file teachers and service personnel never put forth a clear set of demands other than “Fix PEIA,” which can mean a lot of things.
On the strike’s fourth day, the governor called union leadership into his office and, without consulting their members, they agreed to a deal. In this deal, our one established demand — securing a long-term solution for our health insurance — was addressed by creating a task force, a problematic solution, as the task force has not even met since January 2019.
As teachers and service personnel, we are so proud of the stand we took and the nationwide movement we helped ignite.
Because of the crisis we created through the strike, over nine days we saw many opportunities opened for the first time. However, we didn’t end up with the thing we most wanted — a funding source for PEIA — because we didn’t make specific-enough demands during the crisis.
We can’t allow that to happen now, with so many futures uncertain and lives at stake.
Large corporations are already pushing for their demands. The bailout package recently passed by Congress resembles last year’s West Virginia education “omnibus” bill in that there is a little bit of good sprinkled in with a lot of bad. Congress included an additional $600 a week in unemployment benefits and up to $1,200 in stimulus payments for most citizens — both positive things that will help many people.
However, with it comes the bad: $500 billion in corporate bailouts, and many loopholes that benefit the super-wealthy. In fact, the majority of the bill helps large corporations more than it does citizens.
There’s no time to waste — we have to put forth clear demands that will help regular, working people. This pandemic has highlighted how some things that we need, such as paid sick leave, could already be helping many of our citizens.
As teachers and service personnel, we see how job losses are affecting our students’ families, and that is why we need no utility shut-offs, no evictions and suspension of most loan payments — student loans, mortgages, car loans and credit cards — until people are working again.
Additionally, Medicaid coverage should be expanded to help those who just lost their health insurance. Better yet, Congress should pass Medicare-for-all, so that workers are not dependent on their employers for health care. For those who are still working right now — first responders, grocery workers, health care workers, etc. — West Virginia should provide childcare, adhering to child safety guidelines, at no cost to parents.
As tax revenue drops from the loss of jobs, there will be long-term effects on West Virginia’s budget. Now is the time to demand changes so that crucial services already facing challenges, like education and the foster care system, don’t suffer cuts.
In fact, unions should be leading the way in demanding that the Legislature roll back the corporate tax breaks they’ve passed during the past legislative sessions and use the state’s Rainy Day Funds to help balance any budget shortfall.
As West Virginia citizens, we must be bold and demand that our state’s leaders prioritize West Virginians and don’t use this crisis as a cover for more corporate tax cuts and austerity measures.
West Virginians, take a lesson from the 2018 strike: There is no knight in shining armor coming to save us. We have to band together, make clear demands and take a strong stand for everyday working people.