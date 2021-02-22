Some things are bad ideas. And some other things are really bad ideas. Put Gov. Jim Justice’s proposal to eliminate the state income tax in the really bad idea category.
Presumably, the object of the proposal is to attract new business and industry to West Virginia. That means making sure that the state is a pleasant and rewarding place to live for newly arrived engineers, scientists, technicians, teachers, doctors and other professionals and skilled workers. And also for new graduates of the state’s universities, community colleges and other post-secondary training programs.
Furthermore, that means making those higher education programs readily available and affordable for state residents, not just the affluent.
My wife and I moved here from our native Colorado over 60 years ago. We came not only because of the job opportunity but also because Charleston was a dynamic, well-educated, cultural community with good schools, medical facilities and other attributes that a young professional couple might value. The area has been good to us, and so we have stayed here in retirement.
I don’t think we even knew, or cared, whether West Virginia had an income tax or not. I doubt that it’s any more important to people thinking of moving to West Virginia today than it was to my wife and me back then. After all, all states have taxes.
Today, West Virginia is one of the two least-educated states in the country, in terms of the percentage of its people that have college degrees. We don’t educate nearly as many professionals in all of our programs to support the kind of growth the state needs. We need to attract more people to come here, and whether we have an income tax or not is unlikely to make any difference.
In fact, a high sales tax or property tax would be much more visible, and much more of a turn-off.
So why would we do anything to discourage our high school graduates from pursuing more education? Why would we do anything to reduce the effectiveness of our public schools?
Why would we do anything to curtail programs like the Promise Scholarships, surely one of the most effective and innovative education programs that we have?
Why do we think that diverting millions of dollars from our public schools to private schools of unknown character and quality, and even to home-schoolers, will make our state more competitive and attractive to the kind of people we need?
Eliminating the income tax would mean its revenue would have to be replaced by increases in other taxes, such as the sales tax and property taxes. As an example, Texas has no income tax, but its property taxes are more than three times as high as West Virginia’s. An elderly couple living on Social Security that is paying little income tax now would be hit hard by a three-fold increase in their property taxes.
As I said at the beginning, some ideas are really bad. Eliminating the income tax in West Virginia is one of those really bad ideas.