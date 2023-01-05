Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Whenever a globally renowned figure dies, like a musician, athlete or queen, it seems there is a universal pause, however fleeting or prolonged, and often sadness as we reflect upon the depths and ways in which we identified with them. We may be reminded of our own mortality or take stock of life. All this can be as sobering as a cause for thanksgiving. And, all are profoundly the case for Catholics whenever a pope dies.

While Pope Benedict XVI’s death has evoked mourning around the world from Catholics and non-Catholics alike, we join those on the fringes of the institutional Church who are still grappling with his life. As a listening presence in the mountains, the Catholic Committee of Appalachia hears fellow frustrated, former and lapsed Catholics. As a prophetic voice in the region, we echo their sentiments and the statements released by Survivors Network for those Abused by Priests, New Ways Ministry and Women’s Ordination Worldwide.

Jean E. Kirkhope is the Coordinator of the Catholic Committee of Appalachia based in Spencer, West Virginia. www.ccappal.org

Tags

Recommended for you