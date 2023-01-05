Whenever a globally renowned figure dies, like a musician, athlete or queen, it seems there is a universal pause, however fleeting or prolonged, and often sadness as we reflect upon the depths and ways in which we identified with them. We may be reminded of our own mortality or take stock of life. All this can be as sobering as a cause for thanksgiving. And, all are profoundly the case for Catholics whenever a pope dies.
While Pope Benedict XVI’s death has evoked mourning around the world from Catholics and non-Catholics alike, we join those on the fringes of the institutional Church who are still grappling with his life. As a listening presence in the mountains, the Catholic Committee of Appalachia hears fellow frustrated, former and lapsed Catholics. As a prophetic voice in the region, we echo their sentiments and the statements released by Survivors Network for those Abused by Priests, New Ways Ministry and Women’s Ordination Worldwide.
For some people, strong latent emotions have been unearthed by this complicated and controversial spiritual leader who remained in the background since his 2013 resignation. Sadly, others didn’t need to see headlines to be triggered again, reliving on a daily basis the traumas they endured while Benedict was in power. News of his passing only exacerbated their pain and grief.
There is no debate Benedict was a brilliant theologian with deep faith in the Resurrection, but his lack of compassion for the crucified Body of Christ was just as unambiguous. Rightly lauded as the “Green Pope,” Benedict focused the Church on the environmental crisis, a critical issue in Appalachia. Almost a decade before the UN’s Paris Agreement, he initiated plans for the Vatican to have the largest solar power plant in Europe, converting the Holy See away from coal-generated heat and all fossil-fuel energies. Yet, he failed to exemplify Care for all Creation in his pastoral approach. In fact, his leadership as Prefect of the Congregation of the Doctrine of the Faith and the Vicar of Christ proved spiritually abusive to many marginalized and vulnerable populations in the Church and wider society.
It is difficult for millions of LGBTQ persons not to recall then-Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger’s 1986 letter, “On the Pastoral Care of Homosexual Persons,” that degraded and dismissed their experience as “objectively disordered,” without a single encounter for consultation, engagement or inquiry. Women can’t forget he refused to hear their call by God to the priesthood, and excommunicated theologians who campaigned for their equality. Benedict’s legacy also includes claiming female ordination was as grave a crime as abusing a child, while simultaneously covering up sexual abuse and widespread financial corruption by an all-male clergy. Proof exists of him harboring antisemitic views and not addressing racism despite his calls against both. Along with his vision for a “smaller but purer Church,” our faith tradition seems to be left with a still-entrenched supremacist’s mindset.
Appalachian Catholics have experienced oppressive forms of church governance at the local level as well as from our worldwide leader. Benedict was a strong defender of the toxic clerical culture that produced the likes of our internationally-disgraced former bishop of West Virginia. Across this mountainous region, we continue to struggle with clericalism perpetuated by Benedict-appointed bishops, superiority complexes of countless priests and parishioners who unwittingly defer to them. Although clericalism is only one reason why people don’t attend Mass anymore, while our leaders ignore, belittle, criticize and invalidate our experience, the feeling among Catholic Committee of Appalachia members is, “We haven’t left the Church. The Church has left us.”
Ultimately, though, Benedict’s final act as pope, the surrender of papal power unprecedented in modern times seems in line with the spirit of the Second Vatican Council. Was it a courageous, humble self-sacrifice out of love for the People of God? If so, that’s a stellar example for his successors and clergy to follow. It would beg Christ-like mercy and forgiveness, and deserve thanksgiving. Can we offer those regardless?
The Catholic Committee of Appalachia offers the reminder that Catholicism is more than attending weekly Mass, the institution, or any one leader’s sins. We offer community, a network, and hope for the Church. And, we offer prayers for those still suffering the effects of Benedict’s pontificate, as much as we pray for the repose of his soul.
Jean E. Kirkhope is the Coordinator of the Catholic Committee of Appalachia based in Spencer, West Virginia. www.ccappal.org