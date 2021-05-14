I still remember the pain in my chest and the panic that flooded through me when I got the call from school letting me know my son was seriously considering suicide.
It’s a call that no mother wants to receive, but, for the parents of young transgender people, it’s a call we get too often. If you know just two young transgender people, the research shows the odds are that at least one of them has considered suicide.
My son struggled for years to understand himself. There were times, before he transitioned, that he thought he might be a lesbian. I never cared how he identified himself. What mattered to me was keeping him alive — keeping our family together.
Thanks to a little counseling and a lot of love, he figured himself out as he went away to college. We are so blessed to have such a wonderful, smart, loving son, and I am beyond proud to be his mom.
But recently, I’ve started to feel that familiar pain in my chest. He’ll be graduating from West Virginia University soon, and I’m once again wondering what I can do to protect my son and make sure he’s safe.
You see, West Virginia is one of 29 states that have yet to adopt comprehensive protections to ensure LGBTQ people don’t face discrimination in employment, housing and public spaces. All I’ve ever wanted for my three kids is for them to grow up happy and healthy. My two other children don’t have to worry about whether they’ll be evicted from their apartments or denied service in a public space just because of who they are, but my son will. He’ll have to worry about that unless he moves away or unless something changes in West Virginia.
Our state lawmakers have failed thus far to pass the Fairness Act, and it doesn’t look like that is going to change anytime soon. That proposal would protect my son and the thousands of other transgender people living in West Virginia. Without action from the Legislature, our only hope right now is with Congress.
Thankfully, the U.S. House of Representatives recently passed the Equality Act, a piece of legislation to protect all Americans, including the 1.8 million West Virginians, from discrimination. That bill is awaiting action in the U.S. Senate.
I want all of my kids —all of West Virginia’s kids —to have a fair shot in life. I don’t want to see my son move hours away from home after graduating, like too many of our young people do.
Recent data released by the census shows our state has lost more people than any other state in the country over the past decade. Too many bright kids leave our state looking for a place they can belong. They take their talents and their education with them. We simply can’t afford to exclude anyone anymore.
My son could easily move to one of our neighboring states like Virginia, which just adopted statewide LGBTQ protections last year. But if Congress would pass the Equality Act, that would mean our state would finally be on a level playing field with other states. LGBTQ people, including my son, would be protected no matter where they go.
Right now, West Virginia could be a huge leader on this important issue.
Our very own U.S. senators have the once-in-a-generation chance to support this legislation and guarantee protections for all Americans. I strongly encourage Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., to vote in favor of the Equality Act.
I’ll never stop fighting for my son. I just hope our senators are willing to fight for him, too.