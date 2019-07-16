Jeannie Kirkhope, Michael J. Iafrate: WV Catholics, take claim. 'WE own this.' (Gazette-Mail Opinion)

A month ago, The Washington Post broke open wide notorious financial and sexual abuses and coverups in the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston for the world to see. For Catholics across the state, one of the most infuriating lines was the claim that former bishop Michael Bransfield was reportedly apt to say, “I own this,” referring to the diocese’s vast holdings and assets.
Sadly, the article also confirmed many personal accounts and disturbing rumors circulating for years that Bransfield believed and behaved as if he owned people, too.
This is not the first time Mountaineers have experienced carpetbaggers coming in to claim for themselves the state’s natural resources, workforce, people, profits and votes without a second thought. But when exploitation, extraction and abuse of powers are committed by a supposed spiritual leader, the harm inflicted is compounded in particular difficult ways.
Nonetheless, West Virginians have a long and rich history, admired and imitated worldwide, of resistance, resilience and hanging on to what is theirs. Catholic West Virginians are no different, although we may do these things for different reasons.
Through the lens of Catholic social teaching, we know Jesus as a vocal, staunch resister over a silent, suffering servant. When it came to his crucifixion, he first begged God in the garden of Gethsemane, “Take this cup from me!” He then rebuked Peter for his violence toward the soldier who came to arrest him. When Pilate prodded him on being King of the Jews, Jesus’ response was, “You say that I am.”
Even on the cross, Jesus refused wine held to his lips. In the end, he wholly resisted being put to death and, instead, voluntarily turned over his spirit to God. Upon his death, the temple’s curtain to the inner sanctum tore in two, symbolizing open access to God’s graces — access for all, no longer for clerics alone. Mic drop.
It has been exhilarating to see individuals, parishes and the groups of laypeople springing up all over the state, following Jesus’ example of resistance and ownership by writing letters, organizing, holding prayer vigils, making phone calls, signing petitions and expressing outrage. Contrary to what the latest Washington Post article reports, many have been demanding certain actions by the chancery, archdiocese and the Vatican from the beginning of Bransfield’s tenure.
Despite our diversity, Catholics are galvanizing because we know neither Bransfield from Philadelphia, nor Archbishop Lori in Baltimore, ever had sole proprietorship of anything here. We own this.
Summoning the Mountaineer in each of us, West Virginia Catholics take on these giants from a seemingly immovable institution. When we inevitably hit the brick wall of clericalism, it’s frustrating but not surprising, and we forge ahead. Since we have received no response from Lori and have experienced no satisfactory changes, before a new bishop is appointed to us without our pre-approval, let’s not wait and be reactive. It’s time to be proactive. How?
Change the culture. It puts no burden on busy lives to shift our thoughts about clerics. None is beyond reproach or above the law. It’s dangerous to balance on a pedestal, and it’s unfair for us to expect them to, so let’s keep the ordained grounded, if nowhere else but in our minds. Our thoughts create our reality.
Hang on to what is ours. For starters, we need spiritual guides, not treasurers who use our things for their comforts and misdeeds. Devise and implement a plan, with or without priestly permission, input, or oversight that ensures our parish collections go where we want them to go, not to any diocesan madness.
Change the narrative. Keep raising our voices and telling our story. Lori claims the Bransfield report belongs to the Vatican. Priests who respect and encourage laypeople’s unique authority alongside their own, join with us when, together, we proclaim, “We own this.”
Reinstate vicariate liaisons. These lay representatives were invaluable in making the bishop aware of news and needs in each area of the state, and communicating back to parishes, but they were let go by Bransfield who said they were too costly to employ. Find volunteer liaisons before a new bishop can use the same excuse. Real lay involvement teaches the hierarchy what transparency and accountability look like.
Show that West Virginia Catholic resilience. Send to us, or post to social media, pictures of yourselves, families, parishioners, with or without priests, in front of our churches, schools, diocesan buildings, lands, and oil wells, and hashtag: #WeOwnThisDWC!