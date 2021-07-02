Recent news offers a depressing reminder why few think our government cares about their concerns. Washington is mired in partisan gridlock and dysfunction, instead of strengthening the basics of our democracy or delivering real improvements to peoples’ lives.
Even issues that, in a different era, would merit broad, if not unanimous, support get sucked into today’s partisan dysfunction.
Following the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, we hoped the breach would lead to soul-searching about the forces being unleashed and enabled by endless partisanship and irresponsible politicians. Yet, as Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said in response to Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s filibuster of the commission to study the attack, “So disheartening. It makes you really concerned about our country.”
Things have only become more dire in the subsequent weeks. In nearly every state legislature across America this year, legislation has been introduced or advanced seeking to make voting and participating in our democracy more difficult. In West Virginia, the effort to restrict voting included ending popular early voting days. Together, it’s the one of the greatest assaults on voting rights in this country since the Jim Crow era. Yet another filibuster led by McConnell blocked the Senate from even debating the For the People Act and its collection of needed voting and democracy reforms.
To break the partisan logjam and overcome McConnell’s filibuster, Manchin proposed changes he hoped would deliver a bipartisan breakthrough to protect Americans’ voting rights. His compromise would strengthen voter access through early voting and vote by mail; end dark money and increase campaign finance transparency; curb partisan gerrymandering; and establish new national voter-ID requirements. But, yet again, McConnell promised to reject this good-faith offer.
Rich or poor, Black or white, Republican or Democrat, all Americans’ voices should have the opportunity to be heard in our democracy — not just the powerful and well-connected. McConnell has a different vision, and his preferred weapon for blocking progress and keeping us mired in partisan obstruction is the filibuster, a relic of the Jim Crow era that gives veto power to a small fraction of senators over our entire democracy.
Those of us who want a government that works for the people, strengthens our democracy and moves beyond endless partisan gridlock should support fixing and reforming the filibuster.
There has been no shortage of focus on the filibuster and Manchin in recent months. But there’s been too little appreciation for how Manchin uses his platform and power to deliver. He believes fundamentally in a government that can deliver for West Virginia and a Senate that can work in a bipartisan fashion. In our era of partisan gridlock, both of his objectives call for at least reforming the filibuster.
Keeping the filibuster in place, as is, harms, not helps, bipartisanship and rewards partisan obstruction. As we’ve seen for the past decade-plus, a Senate in which everything requires 60 votes gives the minority party the incentive to block bills to make the majority look bad. But, in a Senate with a reformed filibuster, the minority party would have more of an incentive to come to the table and be part of the legislative process and solution.
Just look at what’s been on display regarding the bipartisan infrastructure talks involving West Virginia’s senators. The threat of moving legislation forward by just 51 votes through reconciliation has helped create space for bipartisanship to produce a breakthrough, tenuous though it might be.
A Senate where protecting voting rights or investigating a deadly Capitol breach are subject to partisan filibusters is a Senate, and a filibuster rule, in need of reform.
Strengthening our democracy and making our government work for all West Virginians are too important to leave up to hope that McConnell sees the light.