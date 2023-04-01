Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

On Dec.19, 1988, a significant event took place: The official banning, in the United States and Canada, of a sharp, pointed metal toy commonly known as the lawn dart. No longer would this weapon-like toy be sold. Because three children were killed and thousands of others injured, a somewhat popular toy was then taken off the shelves saving countless others, children and adults, from injury or even death.

In April 1999, two students entered Columbine High School and shot and killed 12 students, one teacher and injured 21 others before turning their weapons on themselves and ending the ordeal by taking their own lives. Since then, guns have become the leading cause of death among America’s children and teens; not medical problems or car accidents or lawn darts, but guns. Close to 340,000 children have experienced gun violence at school since Columbine, and, so far this year, there have been 74 injuries or deaths in school shootings.

Jeff Pratt lives in Bancroft.

