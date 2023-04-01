On Dec.19, 1988, a significant event took place: The official banning, in the United States and Canada, of a sharp, pointed metal toy commonly known as the lawn dart. No longer would this weapon-like toy be sold. Because three children were killed and thousands of others injured, a somewhat popular toy was then taken off the shelves saving countless others, children and adults, from injury or even death.
In April 1999, two students entered Columbine High School and shot and killed 12 students, one teacher and injured 21 others before turning their weapons on themselves and ending the ordeal by taking their own lives. Since then, guns have become the leading cause of death among America’s children and teens; not medical problems or car accidents or lawn darts, but guns. Close to 340,000 children have experienced gun violence at school since Columbine, and, so far this year, there have been 74 injuries or deaths in school shootings.
We have lived through Sandy Hook and Uvalde. The carnage is not just the mangled bodies torn apart from an AR-15, making identification of the body very difficult, but the mental issues that will haunt the survivors of these bloody and insane attacks and the love lost from such a senseless rampage. This is totally unacceptable.
I am sorry to say that “thoughts and prayers” is insufficient to a tragedy that is a regular occurrence in American life.
Calls for greater gun control, expanded background checks and even arming teachers will be heard. Most people want universal background checks and for some reason this simple act can’t make it through the Congress. Certain senators and representatives in Washington feel that the NRA and gun manufacturers are more important than a young child’s life.
What can the public do to correct this situation? Before entering the voting booth the next time become a more informed voter. Researching the voting records of the people on the ballot is a good first step.
In 1994, the Public Safety and Recreational Firearms Use Protection Act, more commonly known as the Assault Weapons Ban, was passed by Congress. That was a start but the sunset provision included in the act made the law void after 10 years. Another assault weapons ban in the near future remains doubtful due to politicians kowtowing to the gun lobby and their constituents. This has to change.
“I do not believe in taking away the right of the citizens for sporting, for hunting, and so forth, or for home defense.But I do believe that an AK-47, a machine gun, is not a sporting weapon or needed for home defense.”