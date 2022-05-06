“The justice system” — what imagery does that phrase conjure up?
For many, thoughts of cops and robbers, police chases and nationwide manhunts flood the imagination. For others, images of trials and courtroom dramas immediately come to mind — the judges, the attorneys, the juries, the witnesses, the testimony.
Simply put, most people consider the justice system to be made up of police officers, prosecutors, defense attorneys and judges. The justice system, to many, looks like the proverbial “good guy” catching the proverbial “bad guy.” But, when the police lights go off, when the closing statements conclude and the sentences are handed down, what happens next? The answer, in many circumstances, lies within the walls of the facilities maintained by the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
When thinking of the justice system, many people fail to recognize the vital role of correctional officers employed in the state of West Virginia, and across the nation. Without the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation and its valuable employees, the functions of the justice system would be superfluous, and the very basic rights of safety and security would simply not exist.
Then-President Ronald Reagan said it best in his 1987 Proclamation, which declared the week of May 3 National Correctional Officers Week: “No group of Americans has a more difficult or less publicly visible job than the brave men and women who work in our correctional facilities.”
Every day, the 3,000 dedicated men and women of the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation report to their posts and are responsible for the safety, containment and control of more than 13,000 inmates in 36 facilities.
The division was established on July 1, 2018, with the consolidation of the former Division of Corrections, Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority, and the Division of Juvenile Services. Since then, numerous changes have been made to advance the safety and security of correctional facilities, as well as to safeguard the health and welfare of inmates and correctional officers alike.
Over the past five years, the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation has had many operational and organizational achievements of which West Virginia residents should take pride. By working together interdepartmentally and with the public, the Department of Homeland Security and the Division of Corrections will continue to give careers in corrections the honor and respect they so very legitimately deserve, yet often do not receive.
For example, the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation is committed to improving teamwork and community in our facilities through training and other resources to better prepare employees so that they may excel in a corrections career.
To accomplish those goals, the division’s Bureau of Training Staff Development consolidated the three training academies and curriculums of the pre-consolidation agencies into one, comprehensive curriculum. After completing the academy training, new staff receive on-site mentoring and training at their individual facilities before working independently in a correctional environment. Relationship building through training and mentorship is an integral first-step in building confident and educated correctional officers.
It is not only important to provide our correctional officers with the confidence to do their jobs, but with the tools to do their jobs well. In April 2019, full-body scanners were purchased by the state so that our correctional officers could better detect illegal substances before they could be brought into the facilities. Body scanners have allowed our correctional officers to be proactive, instead of reactive, which has saved lives and will continue to save lives well into the future.
As time goes on and trends change, the Department of Homeland Security will continue to provide our correctional workers with the support they need to serve the community by carrying out the objectives of justice that we so deeply respect.
To all of the correctional officers, correctional staff and all employees who serve the state of West Virginia through employment with the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation: Thank you. Thank you for all that you have done and thank you for all that you will continue to do for this state and for this nation.