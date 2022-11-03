Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

There are times when it is good to live in West Virginia.

We are only subjected to the fringes of political advertising, mainly because there are no large-scale political contests within the state. The closest we have come to a political kerfuffle is the argument between two wings of a single political party over whom we give power to to reduce our taxes.

Jeff Swing is a retired chemical engineer living in South Charleston. You can view his blog at Evenabrokenclock.blog.

