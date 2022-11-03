There are times when it is good to live in West Virginia.
We are only subjected to the fringes of political advertising, mainly because there are no large-scale political contests within the state. The closest we have come to a political kerfuffle is the argument between two wings of a single political party over whom we give power to to reduce our taxes.
It is hard to believe the changes in legislative representation within the past 40 years. My wife worked for the Senate Republicans when there were exactly three Republican senators. Now, both the House of Delegates and state Senate are ruled by a supermajority of Republicans who have control of the legislative agenda
So, we’ve been spared the endless procession of political advertisements on television. We can still worry about the side effects (excuse me, contraindications) for the endless procession of pharmaceutical products we are supposed to pester our physicians into prescribing for us. I’m glad we don’t have to obsess over obvious falsehoods in the political ad landscape.
It is amazing how one party has rid itself of shame in lying about matters political. One party seems determined to spread as many falsehoods as possible, while distancing itself from all semblance of morality. Once upon a time, there was a serious discussion about whether the electorate could ever accept a divorcee as its choice for the presidency. Now, we rhapsodize over a thrice-married cad who found it necessary to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in hush money to cover up yet another dalliance while his newest wife recovered from childbirth. Or, at least the followers of one party wax rhapsodic over this pitiful snowflake.
Anyway, in West Virginia, we’ve avoided all of these petty squabbles. We only have to determine whether we give the Legislature power over all matters scholastic, all matters judicial and all matters concerning revenue for local services. Somehow, there is also a question about incorporation of churches on the ballot, but it has received no discussion.
The only commercials this election season have spawned concern the tax issue (follow the money). We’ve somehow avoided the culture wars over book availability; we’ve already cast out those who would change their gender to gain advantage in high school athletics; and our attorney general has already been successful in telling the evil Environmental Protection Agency to limit itself. So, our airwaves remain relatively unpolluted, unlike our waterways, which will continue to receive effluent from untreated industrial sources.
Next election cycle, the noise will return. No, not from the elections for the two representatives for the U.S. House, where our illustrious representatives will undoubtedly continue their content-free rein as our anointed choices. Instead, we will be subjected to a U.S. Senate race, a governor’s race and races for attorney general and secretary of state. Maybe we can do as well as Arizona is now, with armed “patriots” guarding all of our early voting locations to prevent multiple ballots per person.
Having voted in the dense urban environment of South Charleston for 30 years, where I at least recognize the poll workers as the same ones who have been there forever, I somehow doubt that we are capable of election fraud. However, that doesn’t seem to matter to one party, they are more than happy to make claims about election fraud, even when their side wins by 30%. I can’t wait till then.