Terms like child care, daycare and babysitting are often used synonymously, and this is a disservice to the quality early care and education providers in West Virginia.
Regulated child care homes, facilities and centers are doing more than just keeping an eye on a child. These providers employ trained educators who have studied child development and learning. These teachers are actively engaging with the children in their care in ways that positively influence social, emotional, cognitive and physical development while encouraging holistic growth. In fact, access to quality programs can help close the achievement gap created by socioeconomic disparities.
Because the overwhelming majority of brain development occurs before the age of 5, child care providers serve as an invaluable resource that lays the groundwork for later success, but they are often doing it without adequate funding. In the most academically successful nations, a significant portion of educational spending is allocated to early care and education, because research shows that children who participate in quality child care programs are more likely to succeed in school and adulthood, and contribute to society and the economy.
Essentially, earliest investments yield highest returns.
Unfortunately, the United States takes a converse approach and tends to invest primarily in secondary and post-secondary settings, and child care has been long underfunded. West Virginia, like much of the nation, is experiencing a child care crisis. In 2021, 64% of West Virginians live in a child care desert, which is a region with no child care providers, and parents often struggle to find child care in their area that works with their schedules.
Furthermore, the price of child care in West Virginia sometimes outstrips the price of one year of in-state college tuition. In spite of the high cost of care, child care businesses run on very thin margins, and many directors admit that they have been reaching into their own pockets to make ends meet. They are having trouble paying their employees and keeping their doors open.
Across the country, 59% of child care programs said they were losing money every day they remained open. COVID-19 relief funding presents an opportunity to remedy some of these issues. West Virginia will receive a total of $260.4 million for child care through the American Rescue Plan.
This money must be spent on improving conditions of current regulated child care settings and increasing the number of regulated providers in our state.
Diverting funding into something that more closely resembles an education savings account and allowing it to be spent on unregulated care, like a neighbor, family member or friend, undercuts these efforts.
Moreover, this action could inadvertently endanger children. These sorts of informal child care settings pose a greater risk to the children in their care, because there are fewer safety measures in place, like required CPR or first aid certification and the child to adult care ratio. By utilizing our COVID-19 relief funding to improve upon and expand regulated care, we increase parental choice for care options. Whether a child care home with fewer than six children, a small facility or a large center, parents, grandfamilies and other guardians can find the best fit to suit their needs.
Universal child care would benefit all families in our state today and in the future. We hope that all of our congressional representatives will come together, regardless of party, to give bipartisan support to funding and policies that will best support all children in West Virginia.