This year is the 50th anniversary of “Country Roads,” John Denver’s iconic song which promotes the Mountain State as a haven from the pressures of the outside world, with lyrics describing West Virginia as “almost heaven.”
This song lyric is the primary tagline used by the West Virginia Tourism Office to encourage out-of-state visitors to vacation and spend money in our state. A current television ad shows a video montage of a car driving down a pristine country road, mountain bikers on a litter-free trail, and white water rafting with no illegally dumped tires in sight.
Sadly, this polished version of West Virginia doesn’t match the reality which often includes cigarette butts, fast food wrappers and beer cans tossed along our highways and byways, piles of garbage thrown down our hillsides, and tens of thousands of used tires dumped into our rivers and streams.
It’s really frustrating to see careless, inconsiderate people, who don’t take pride in what West Virginia has to offer, trashing the natural beauty of the Mountain State which draws in visitors who help support our economy.
Illegal dumping fines are fairly lenient in West Virginia. If the trash is less than 100 pounds, it’s a misdemeanor with a minimum fine of $100 and a maximum fine of $2,500, plus the potential for three points charged against the culprit’s driver’s license if trash is thrown from a vehicle. Fines are slightly steeper for illegal trash dumping in our state waterways, with a minimum fine of $300 and maximum fine $3,000. Fines are steeper for larger amounts of trash, and repeat offenders, but the potential penalties won’t discourage illegal dumping if there’s inadequate enforcement, because the litterers will rarely get caught.
The West Virginia Legislature has approved $14 million to promote tourism, but additional funding should be allocated to hire specialized officers at the Department of Natural Resources exclusively assigned to litter enforcement. These officers could document illegal dump sites, arrest blatant, repeat offenders, and schedule clean-ups. They could also team-up with county and city enforcement officers to create a statewide, multi-layered, litter reduction campaign.
Use of technology should also be a top priority. Many of the estimated 15,000 illegal dump sites in West Virginia are used by repeat offenders, so cameras should be installed to capture license plate numbers and images of the people who blatantly break the law again and again and again.
South Park Road in Charleston is a perfect example. There’s a turnout at the intersection of South Park and Glencove Place, clearly marked “No Dumping,” which is repeatedly covered with household trash, construction debris and yard waste.
Four-Mile Hollow Road in Hernshaw is another example of repeat illegal dumping. In recent years, the DEP has removed hundreds of tires from this road, which connects to the back entrance of Kanawha State Forest. The quantity of tires makes me wonder if there’s some kind industrial dumping going on. Fines could be as steep as $30,000, or double for repeat offenders, but I believe these large-scale lawbreakers should also be billed for the cost of machinery and manpower it takes to remove their mega mess.
Responsible residents could help resolve the current trashy trend by reporting illegal dumping to local law enforcement or the DEP’s hotline at 1-800-322-5530. If you’re the type of person who’s willing to grab a trash bag and trash-picker, you should team-up with volunteers, like me, who routinely clear litter from our neighborhoods and take part in group clean-up events which have helped clear tons of trash, and thousands of tires, from our landscape and waterways.
Facebook is a great way to connect with other Mountaineers who are sick and tired of the trash blight and want to do something about it. West Virginia Litter Getter was launched by Jason Garretson of Saint Albans, less than a year ago, and already has close to 1,000 followers. Jason has personally adopted Strawberry Road near the Coal River’s Lower Falls and encourages others to become participants in the State’s Adopt-A-Highway Program. His Facebook page publicizes clean-up efforts of every size and Jason helps supply volunteers with trash bags, trash-pickers and T-shirts.
For those who enjoy paddling on one of our rivers or streams, without getting stuck on a pile of tires, you should join the Trash Your Kayak Clean Up Crew WV Facebook page, launched by Michelle Martin and her sister. This amazing group of volunteers recently teamed up with the DEP to clear over 400 tires and two tons of trash from the Big Coal River. Michelle is currently recruiting at least 20 volunteers to help clean up the water around the Forks of Coal in preparation for the opening of the Claudia Workman Wildlife Education Center, which is sure to draw both locals and tourists later this year.
Any beefed-up anti-litter campaign needs to include a centralized resource center where residents can call to learn about free, or low-cost, options to get rid of their household garbage, tires and electronics in a safe and legal manner instead of trashing the beautiful Mountain State to avoid paying fees.
Every landfill in the state has to offer a “free dump day” once a month. The Charleston and Hurricane landfills suspended their “freebies” temporarily during the COVID-19 pandemic, but restarted the service in May on the second Wednesday of every month. The fine print says you have to have proper safety gear, so Waste Management will sell you a hardhat and vest for $20.
Got tires? Many people don’t know that commercial garbage haulers in West Virginia are now required to accept up to eight used tires a year, per household, as part of their regular trash service. Just call your provider in advance to schedule a pick-up.
The DEP’s “tire collection events” are another option. These free events take place at least once a year in every county in the state and allow West Virginia residents to turn in up to 10 tires, no charge. Kanawha County cancelled its tire collection events during the pandemic, but four tire collection days are in the planning stages for this fall.
For electronic waste, commercial haulers are required to pick-up televisions and computers as part of the Public Service Commission’s Bulky Goods Rule which also entitles subscribes to get a pick-up of oversize items, such as old appliances and furniture, once a month. You should call your provider a week in advance to schedule this service. Another option for disposal of e-waste are periodic collection events with the calendar posted on the West Virginia Solid Waste Management Board’s website at https://www.state.wv.us/swmb/ewaste/ PendingEvents.html
I truly believe the best way to help put an end to the serious trash troubles in West Virginia is a statewide anti-dumping campaign with serious enforcement capabilities. These efforts should be backed by the determination of responsible residents to instill, or re-instill, a sense of pride and personal responsibility so “almost heaven” can be an accurate description of our beautiful state.