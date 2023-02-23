The Christian community has failed. For weeks, images of horror in Turkey and Syria have played out on our newsfeeds following the massive earthquakes that struck the region.
And we have been largely silent.
While some faith communities have supported disaster relief efforts, we have not engaged in the kind of large-scale public outcry as we did a year ago, during the invasion of Ukraine. Remember when signs of support for the Ukrainian people flooded social media profiles? Sunflowers were everywhere, and special songs were sung in churches.
The same day as the invasion, the West Virginia Senate introduced and passed a resolution stating their solidarity with the people of Ukraine, and sent it to the Ukrainian embassy in Washington, D.C.
The outpouring of compassion was palpable, and rightly so.
Why have we not engaged in the same kind of solidarity with the victims of this earthquake, with 43,000 dead in a region that has already seen the displacement of over 7 million Syrians during a decade-long violent conflict?
Perhaps we are not confronting our implicit religious and racial biases.
Despite the fact that governments in the United States should not be Christian entities, the opening sentences of state Senate Resolution 40 on Ukraince read, “Whereas, Ukraine’s population is overwhelmingly Christian, and the people of West Virginia support their right to continue to practice and spread the Christian faith, free of Russian violence and oppression ... .”
Eighty-five percent of Ukrainians identify as Christian. Eighty-five percent of Syrians and nearly 100 percent of Turkish people are Muslim. Ukraine is a predominantly white nation. Syria and Turkey are not.
We must ask ourselves: Did churches and the state government respond swiftly and loudly to the plight of the Ukrainian people because they resemble the majority of West Virginia’s lawmakers and people of faith?
When Jesus told us to love our neighbor, there were no qualifications on his definition of neighbor. We who identify as Christians — citizens and lawmakers alike — have failed our Muslim neighbors. We need to ask ourselves why.
We need to confess our moral failings and neglect. We need to do better.
I encourage all people of faith to reach out to our Muslim neighbors and communities to express our concern and to apologize for our delayed response. We need to turn our attention toward this tragedy, respond to it, and let this embarrassing moment guide our responses to tragedies that befall people who are different from ourselves — no matter where the differences lie.