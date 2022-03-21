The Religious Coalition for Community Renewal submitted an application to the city of Charleston for American Rescue Plan Act funding for a day shelter/service center and a low-barrier homeless shelter to serve Charleston’s homeless.
When it was discovered that the RCCR intended to set up its day shelter in the vicinity of Elk City at Bream Memorial Presbyterian Church’s Hubbard Building, the business world, in particular Books and Brews owner Pat Pelley and Elk City Records owner Phil Melick, petitioned the city to deny the funding request. The two men claim the day shelter might hurt business.
For years, I’ve seen homeless folks in Elk City, yet people are still patronizing businesses there.
The day shelter is greatly needed, since Covenant House shut parts of its operation down because of COVID-19 in March 2020. Regular access to showers and a place for the homeless to do laundry will slow the spread of COVID-19, the flu and hepatitis A, and increase a homeless person’s chance of securing employment and housing.
Many think a low-barrier shelter isn’t needed in Charleston because of the three existing homeless shelters, but these homeless shelters are not one size fits all. If you want to stay at Union Mission’s Crossroads Shelter, you have to be sober and attend numerous religious services. If you show up at YWCA Sojourner’s homeless shelter intoxicated, they can turn you away.
When I served as an AmeriCorps volunteer at Sojourner’s in 2016 and 2017, I noticed that the house rules didn’t apply to all. My former co-worker at Sojourner’s would get irked when the rules weren’t followed to a T. Not everyone gets booted over the same things.
A low-barrier homeless shelter is needed, to connect homeless people dealing with severe mental health and/or substance abuse issues with services to get them stably housed and in treatment. The first step to sobriety and mental clarity is getting homeless people through the doors of a shelter. The aforementioned high-barrier shelters’ policies don’t allow all people seeking help to acquire it. They simply don’t accommodate to fit every homeless person’s unique set of circumstances.
What’s greatly missing from discussions on homelessness in Charleston is the need for living wages, affordable housing, housing as a human right, universal health care, redefining capacity and more specialized housing for people with severe mental health and/or substance abuse issues.
Also missing is homeless service providers talking about the city of Charleston using American Rescue Plan money for a universal basic income pilot program for folks with no job or government cash assistance. The cities of Alexandria and Richmond, Virginia; St. Paul, Minnesota; Chicago and Pittsburgh invested CARES Act and American Rescue Plan Act money into universal basic income pilot programs for residents with no income.
On top of that, most homeless service providers aren’t advocating for economic diversification. Lack of good-paying jobs is fueling poverty, homelessness and the drug epidemic.
As an AmeriCorps volunteer, I tried to get the Kanawha Valley Collective to hold a forum on what other communities in the United States are doing to alleviate poverty and homelessness, but the idea was shot down.
I support RCCR’s two proposed projects helping Charleston’s homeless population. Each fills a community need. RCCR executive director Kevin Jones is one of few people thinking outside the box in Charleston when it comes to homelessness. I trust that he will be accountable and transparent, and secure funding for his day shelter and tiny-homes low-barrier homeless shelter, once ARPA funding is exhausted.
If you are someone who wants to put a dent in poverty and its many byproducts, like homelessness, substance abuse, domestic violence, broken homes and crime, make it your business to get on the board of one of these social service organizations. Then make competitive living wages, affordable housing, Medicare for all, specialized housing, economic diversification, universal basic income and redefining capacity part of the organizations’ overall mission. It’s easier to sell these anti-poverty fighting items to policymakers if they are constantly in their faces and on their constituents’ minds.
If you’re a business owner who gives a lot of money to charity while paying your employees noncompetitive wages, you should reinvest your money back into your workforce. Putting more money back into poor people’s hands is how we alleviate poverty, homelessness and drug addiction. Wasting money on charities milking these things that are actively diverting people away from discussing lasting solutions is only making these problems worse in West Virginia.