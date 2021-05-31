I became aware of the government of Israel’s human rights abuses against Palestinians in 2010. Around that time, Israel was still using white phosphorus on Palestinian crowds. Before that, like many West Virginians, I thought the conflict was purely a Jews vs. Muslims thing.
It’s not. Israel demolishes the homes of Christian Palestinians, too.
It’s more about Israeli land grabbing and colonialism that has spurred numerous wars between the two peoples and resulted in the deaths of thousands over the past seven decades. What’s worse is that the U.S. government has been giving Israel’s military over $3 billion to keep revolting Palestinians in line.
The Israeli Defense Force recently fired numerous missiles into Gaza after Hamas fired rockets into Israel. The Hamas attacks were in retaliation to Israeli police firing rubber-coated bullets, tear gas and “sound bombs” — sonic booms from aircraft at low altitude — into an East Jerusalem mosque on May 7. Over 200 Palestinians were injured at the mosque. The Palestinians were protesting the forced eviction of six Palestinian families, consisting of 27 people, in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah by Israeli settlers. Nearby Israeli police fired a water cannon on hundreds of Palestinian eviction protesters close to Sheikh Jarrah, where the evictions were taking place.
The previous day, Palestinian eviction protesters and Israeli settlers clashed in Sheikh Jarrah over the impending evictions. Both sides were seen on video throwing rocks and chairs at each other. Seven people were arrested.
Israeli settlers can legally take Palestinian housing and property because of two Israeli laws: the Absentees Property Law and the 1970 Law and Administration Ordinance. No Israeli law exists that allows Palestinians to reclaim their property in what is now Israel.
During the May attack in Gaza, Israeli missiles hit and damaged 6 hospitals and 11 primary health care clinics, and 46 schools. The Israeli Defense Force flattened a 12-story building housing three news agencies, including The Associated Press and Al Jazeera, several internet providers and numerous private residences.
After the rocket and missile fire ended, 248 Palestinians in Gaza had been killed, including 67 children. Thirteen Israelis died, including two children.
This was nothing compared to the summer of 2014, when Israel inundated Gaza in missile fire for nearly two months, killing over 2,200 Palestinians. Israel lost 72 citizens. Images of the carnage spread across social media, causing global outrage while the United States watered down the situation.
A graphic image of Gazan Salman Abu Namous holding his dead 4-year-old son, Sahir, in his arms haunts me to this day. An IDF missile hit the Namous home and killed Sahir, a World Vision-sponsored child.
If it’s not the evictions, it’s Palestinian home demolitions in the West Bank.
According to the United Nations, in 2020, 689 Palestinian structures were demolished, leaving 869 Palestinians homeless. Lack of Israeli building permits, which are nearly impossible for Palestinians to obtain, was cited as the reason for the home demolitions.
In April 2021, Human Rights Watch released a scathing 213-page report detailing Israel’s “crimes against humanity of apartheid and persecution” against Palestinians. In January, the Israeli human rights organization B’Tselem released a report stating that Israel is promoting Jewish supremacy by treating Israeli Jews as superior to Palestinians in regard to immigration, building permits, freedom of movement and political participation. In this report, B’Tselem details how Israel controls the Palestinian territories and freely takes Palestinian land.
The whole Palestinian-Israeli conflict narrative has been whitewashed in the U.S. press by Zionist political organizations, such as the American Israeli Public Affairs Committee, the Anti-Defamation League, and American Jewish Committee, denouncing Israel critics as “antisemites.” These organizations have used the horrors of the Holocaust to condone the holocaust of Palestinians at the hands of the Israeli government while stereotyping all American Jews as Zionists that blindly support the government of Israel.
AIPAC has gone as far as lobbying Congress to make it a crime for Americans to participate in the Boycotts, Divestments and Sanctions movement, meant solely to bring peace between Palestinians and Israelis and end the occupation. They’ve also repeatedly tried getting the United States into a needless war with Iran. This activity is inciting antisemitism.
Most Jews I know aren’t fans of Zionism, Zionist political organizations or the government of Israel’s treatment of Palestinians.
Thankfully, there’s a growing anti-occupation movement in the United States and Israel.
Palestine is two open-air-walled prisons where Palestinians have limited movement and travel, limited commerce and limited land available to build on. Palestinian children are regularly arrested and jailed, and protesters are attacked and arrested.
In Gaza, Palestinians have limited clean water and their electricity is rationed. Home demolitions and attacks by Israeli settlers are the norm in the West Bank. Gazans can leave their territory only under limited circumstances, because of the 14-year blockade of Gaza by Egypt and Israel. Palestine’s poverty rate is 56%. The whole Jim Crow-esque situation is literally driving Palestinians crazy and is fueling religious extremism, especially in Gaza.
The United States government should not be giving foreign aid to any country committing human-rights abuses against their people, occupants and neighbors. This includes Israel, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt and others.
If you care about global human rights, call your representatives in Congress and tell them no more money and arms sales for Israel, and that the occupation of Palestine by Israel must end immediately. Lasting peace between Palestinians and Israelis is possible, if we demand it.