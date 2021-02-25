In a perfect world an employer should fear their underpaid, overworked and under-appreciated employees. It should never be the other way around. In a perfect world all businesses are union and greedy bosses that try to union bust go bankrupt due to their employees forming worker cooperatives.
The West Virginia Legislature is yet again pushing through anti-worker and public education dismantling bills. Senate Bill 11 makes it illegal for public workers to strike or participate in a worker stoppage. It’s already illegal. The bill also seeks to fire teachers that participate in worker stoppages and strikes and withhold their pay. Teachers, after all, are the bill’s main target. House Bill 2536 also seeks to punish striking teachers by withholding their pay. For many state workers and teachers, strikes and work stoppages are the only leverage they have to force policymakers to budge on pay and benefits issue.
State workers and teachers are paid non-competitive wages and don’t receive regular cost of living adjustments (COLA). The Legislature, regardless of which political party holds the majority in both houses, views teachers and state workers as expendable.
State workers and teachers haven’t received consistent COLAs in decades. When they do get pay raises, their PEIA premiums or out-of-pocket healthcare costs usually rise and, in turn, state workers and teachers get, in all actuality, a pay cut.
Lack of yearly COLAs and unpredictable health insurance costs are deterrents to attracting and retaining Child Protective Services workers, which are greatly needed right now, as well as teachers. It’s easy for children to fall through the cracks when CPS workers either move their way up or out due to non-competitive wages.
In 2019, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported that half of West Virginia child neglect and abuse cases weren’t being investigated in a timely manner due to CPS staff shortages. CPS is still understaffed.
If the Legislature can come up with millions of dollars in tax breaks for their corporate campaign backers then they can find a regular funding mechanism to help pay for yearly COLAs for state workers and teachers and also stabilize PEIA costs. This legislative session, legislators should be prioritizing living wages, affordable housing, economic diversification, fighting poverty, combating drug addiction, mending broken homes and improving our public education system rather than trying to outsource and dismantle it.
West Virginians need to recognize that not everyone has a seat at the table when it comes to pay raises and adequate compensation for state employees and teachers. They also need to understand cost of living expenditures go up for everyone. Teachers and school personnel unions have larger bargaining power and clout at the state Capitol than state employees’ unions due to their membership size. However, West Virginia teachers unions also have leadership that tell striking teachers to go home without first obtaining their pay raise and PEIA fix.
Now is the time for all state workers to join a union or form a new one if they feel the existing ones are ineffective, and start coming to union meetings, in person or digitally. Unions are what we make them. If we don’t show up, be counted and raise ten kinds of hell, the industry hacks move in and up, and the worker loses.
All unions should come out in support of state workers being able to run for the West Virginia House of Delegates and Senate. Teachers can already run. It’s the only way state workers will be able to have an actual seat at the table. If our policymakers can vote on bills that benefit their corporate campaign backers why can’t state workers run and advocate for and vote on bills that benefit their co-workers?
I encourage all public and private sector workers to contact their representatives in the Legislature and Gov. Jim Justice and tell them to kill SB 11 and HB 2536, and to support a yearly COLA and PEIA fix for all state workers and teachers.