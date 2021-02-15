College campuses are unique ecosystems in which young adults come together for educational and social experiences in preparation for the rest of their lives.
College presents a tremendous opportunity to discover new knowledge and develop leadership skills. Our campuses are the intersection of many things, including learning, new ideas, research, culture, opinions, fun, sports and socializing. They also are a place for having your ideas challenged, growing emotionally and learning to resolve conflicts constructively.
In this nexus of activities and beliefs — and sometimes spirited disagreements — there is one thing that should not be present: guns.
As president of Marshall University, I have stood — and continue to stand — against campus carry legislation, which the West Virginia Legislature has again introduced in the current session.
People on college campuses do not need to be carrying firearms. They are not necessary on our campuses and pose a threat to the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff. Contrary to what some people believe, on balance, the risk to our safety certainly outweighs any perceived added protection from carrying a gun.
Research bears this out. A 2016 study published by the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health found that it is very rare for an armed civilian to stop an active shooter. Put simply, even trained law enforcement officers have difficulty responding accurately in an active shooter situation. In addition, the presence of firearms increases the risk of intentional and negligent gun injuries, as well as suicide, homicide and use of a firearm in the commission of crimes, such as sexual offenses.
This is why faculty, staff, students and law enforcement have consistently stood in opposition to campus carry.
Let me be clear: I am not anti-gun or anti-Second Amendment. As an occasional hunter, I have owned a long gun all my life and have no problem with people owning guns legally.
There are places for guns and places where guns should not be allowed. I simply believe that, along with K-12 classrooms, federal and state buildings, courtrooms, detention facilities, sports stadiums and airplanes, college campuses are not places for guns.
The U.S. Supreme Court has recognized this, also. In District of Columbia v. Heller, the late conservative jurist Justice Antonin Scalia, himself a gun owner and hunter, specifically stated that the Second Amendment does not prohibit “laws forbidding the carrying of firearms in sensitive places such as schools ... .”
For all these reasons, Marshall University stands against campus carry, and we ask for your support in keeping our campuses safe by opposing campus carry legislation.