Earlier this year, major hospital organizations merged into a singular corporation, attempting to advance the “interests of West Virginia patients.” However, well-documented research shows us an alternative reality to what is asserted by looming monopolies. Competition is critical to ensuring patients have access to care, not just insurance. By facilitating competition, policymakers correctly fulfill their obligation to protect health services for millions across West Virginia.
Exploration into this issue from the Kaiser Family Foundation plainly shows that hospital consolidation leads to higher insurance premiums, prices and consumer cost-sharing, all while reducing the quality of care for patients.
For example, one study, which examined 25 metropolitan areas with the highest consolidation rates from 2010 to 2013, found that the average hospital stay increased between 11% and 54% following the mergers. A similar study found that, when hospitals fail to have competitors within a 15-mile radius, prices are 12% higher than those markets with four or more hospitals in a given area.
While many hospital corporations allege that mergers will improve efficiencies for the betterment of the patients they serve, evidence of any benefit is unsubstantiated. Truth be told, studies have shown us that risk-adjusted one-year mortality rates for heart attacks in patients enrolled in Medicare were 4.4% higher in a highly concentrated market. As such, in scope of the alleged improvements, statistics simply don’t support it.
To lessen the incentives for regressive mergers, lawmakers must act. For starters, officials can eliminate certificate of need, the state’s most significant driver for anti-competitive behavior and influence for medical mergers.
Certificate of need laws emerged nationwide in the 1970s and aspired to alleviate financial stressors for patients. The rule requires health care providers to obtain permission to expand health practices, offer new services or purchase new medical equipment from an unelected regulatory board. Yet, the law also allows existing health care providers to object to new applications that attempt to expand care across the state. These built-in protections for existing providers discourage expansion of vital care and contribute to the oligopoly of health in the state.
West Virginia is one of 35 states that still impose certificate of need laws (despite a full repeal of the laws by the federal government in 1987), and its certificate of need policy ranks as the sixth most restrictive in the nation. The laws, which create fallacious markets, reduce the quantity and quality of care and permit exploitation of local providers.
Last year, Montana and Tennessee enacted significant certificate of need reform, rolling back the process for many health care providers. But, more importantly, as a result of reform, no health system collapsed and access to service failed to dissolve, like so many supporters of certificate of need policies had proclaimed.
Hospital consolidation is a real fear across the nation. The ban of free, fair and healthy competition can only contribute to these grim health market realities.
End certificate of need.
Jessica Dobrinsky is an analyst with the Cardinal Institute for West Virginia Policy.