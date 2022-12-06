Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Earlier this year, major hospital organizations merged into a singular corporation, attempting to advance the “interests of West Virginia patients.” However, well-documented research shows us an alternative reality to what is asserted by looming monopolies. Competition is critical to ensuring patients have access to care, not just insurance. By facilitating competition, policymakers correctly fulfill their obligation to protect health services for millions across West Virginia.

Exploration into this issue from the Kaiser Family Foundation plainly shows that hospital consolidation leads to higher insurance premiums, prices and consumer cost-sharing, all while reducing the quality of care for patients.

Jessica Dobrinsky is an analyst with the Cardinal Institute for West Virginia Policy.

