On Dec. 6, West Virginia’s lawmakers heard from state officials who have been accused of wasting millions in taxpayer dollars by unnecessarily committing intellectually disabled and geriatric patients to psychiatric hospitals.
The accusation came shortly after the federal government opened an investigation into claims that state agencies had violated civil rights. While the grueling investigation aims to find answers; the solution might be right under their nose.
The state lacks the number of group homes needed, and the workers to staff the ones that currently exist, for geriatric and intellectually disabled patients. But there really is a simple solution to what is seemingly such a complex problem for lawmakers: Eliminate certificate of need.
West Virginia places restrictions on the development and expansion on home health, hospice, hospital beds, intermediate care facilities, long-term acute care, new hospitals, nursing home beds and substance treatment centers, to name a few. In total, the government regulates 52 health care services and facilities through the certificate of need law.
A certificate of need is unlike most regulatory processes; it requires bureaucratic approval for health care ventures and determines whether a facility or care option may open only if there is a “necessity for services” based solely on anticipated investments and the impact on existing providers. Could you imagine if we told Tudor’s they couldn’t open a franchise across the street from McDonald’s?
The original presentation of certificate of need programs claimed to be an effective means to reduce health care costs and promote equal access to care. Proponents also said that new guidelines would efficiently reduce mortality by protecting high-volume, skilled care facilities across the states. Yet, evidence that goes back nearly as far as when the program was implemented shows a starling reality: Certificate of need is inhibiting essential care.
Most of the U.S. population lives within a state that possesses certificate of need regulations where there are 30% fewer hospitals per 100,000 residents, higher costs and, ironically, higher mortality rates. Moreover, the damaging effects of certificate of need have been well documented by the Federal Trade Commission, which has suggested states take these laws off the books. Notably, the American Medical Association, the largest association of physicians, agrees.
The inability for patients to receive the proper care they need is directly correlated to laws that prohibit the expansion and establishment of health care. As previously mentioned, certificate of need prohibits the availability of nursing home beds, intermediate care facilities, and long-term acute care; wouldn’t the state, faced with such a tragedy, want to allow new facilities to open and prosper? The Health Care Authority, the regulatory board that approves certificate of need application, shows us differently.
Despite being the focal point of the opioid epidemic, the state requires a certificate of need before drug treatment centers may open. But here’s the catch: In 2007, the Legislature enacted a bill barring the issuance of a certificate of need for such facilities. Disappointingly, the Mountain State is the only state with a moratorium on these programs — since 2014, the overdose rate has more than doubled.
Despite what bureaucrats might tell you, certificate of need is immoral and must be overturned. We can only protect our most vulnerable when we permit competition to thrive and prosper, removed from regulation.
Jessica Dobrinsky is a policy analyst for The Cardinal Institute of West Virginia, a conservative think tank.