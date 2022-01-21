In 1974, the National Health Planning and Resources Development Act offered federal money to states that adopted certificate-of-need programs. This law requires health care providers to obtain permission from an unelected government agency before expanding existing practices, offering new services or purchasing some new equipment for a health provider.
It also allows existing providers to object to applications submitted by potential competitors.
The federal government believed that implementing such regulations would provide more control over rising health care costs and create a market driven by care over profit. Yet, certificate of need hasn’t done that. In 1986, Congress repealed the program, with West Virginia among the states that chose to maintain certificate of need.
Advocates for the protection of certificate of need assert the measure is a reasonable policy that promotes affordable, high-quality care. Unfortunately, though, this assertion doesn’t always come to fruition. Instead, it can inflict expensive barriers to entry, quell supply and shield existing providers from market competition.
Supporters of certificate of need should be reminded of basic economic fundamentals — supply restrictions lead to monopolistic behavior, limited access and higher prices for consumers.
Seeking certificate-of-need approval is cumbersome and expensive. Before an application for West Virginia’s certificate-of-need program can be considered, it might cost anywhere from $1,500 to $35,000. Once a provider forks over the funds, certificate-of-need boards attempt to prevent “duplication of services.”
Because of a falsified market, these mechanisms reduce quantity, causing a supply shift or an economic imbalance. When supply cannot meet demands for a good or service, prices increase. The mere existence of certificate of need is exploited by those who seek to dominate the market with emphasis on fortune over facility.
But even protected fortunes are unable to motivate providers to ensure top-notch care.
Government-instituted hurdles create an inefficient market that cannot keep pace with innovations in health care. Conversations centered on support for certificate of need are sometimes about insurance and profits, instead of need, care or quality of health.
A study from the conservative Mercatus Center discerned lower-quality health care in the 35 states with certificate of need.
In fact, their evidence suggested certificate of need might even lead to increased readmission. Rates for pneumonia, heart failure and heart attacks were significantly higher in certificate of need hospitals and had increased death rates from post-surgery complications, according to the center’s research. Through an assessment of certificate-of-need laws in West Virginia, Mercatus found the regulation resulted in 2,424 fewer hospital beds.
In 2020, surges of COVID-19 infections underlined the importance of bed availability. With the second rise of COVID, West Virginia officials are predicting hospital bed shortages but, to add more, hospitals must receive a certificate of need. The process for approval might take anywhere from 30 days to two years, a timeline that can make or break health care in rural communities.
An additional study from the Mercatus Center concluded that certificate of need results in 30% fewer rural hospitals per 100,000 individuals in a rural population. The reason for this is obvious: Certificate of need favors entrenched hospital systems over family practices or health care entrepreneurs. A glance at the certificate-of-need application — nearly 30 pages long — is one small example of how this plays out.
Again, proponents of certificate of need defend these policies as an elixir for rural health. But, as we continue to learn, this couldn’t be further from the truth.
Arguments claim that certificate of need shields hospitals by imploring restrictions on ambulatory surgical centers, an alternative to traditional hospitals.
But restrictions on these centers also could be fixated on profit through cherry-picking patients, assuming well-insured, paying patients will be the predominant users of ASCs. Meanwhile, traditional hospitals fear being “stuck” with patients they view as less profitable: the uninsured.
There is no justification for the continuation of certificate of need.
Florida enacted a phased repeal of some certificate-of-need restrictions just ahead of the pandemic. In July 2019, general hospitals, comprehensive rehabilitation and “tertiary” health services were no longer required to obtain a certificate of need. In July 2021, specialty medical, rehabilitation, psychiatric and substance-abuse hospitals also were included.
In 2021, Montana and Tennessee enacted certificate-of-need reform. Tennessee’s legislation rolled back regulation for mental health facilities and reduced application processing times, while Montana successfully passed a repeal for certificate of need on all services except nursing homes.
West Virginia is 36 years behind. Our communities would wholly benefit from eliminating this regulation.
It is time to provide the health services that Mountaineers need and deserve. End the certificate of need.