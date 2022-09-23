Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

I noted a while back that COVID has made me less social. I tire more easily in social settings. I achieve my fill of conversation sooner than I used to. Sometimes, I use my need to walk Teddy, our dog, to abstain from another social encounter.

I know I am not a hermit. I see plenty of people. I play tennis. I engage at the dog park. I partake in exercise classes. I have client calls. But I would describe each experience as more of a tapas-style social encounter.

Jill Ebstein is the editor of the “At My Pace” series of books and the founder of Sized Right Marketing, a consulting firm. She wrote this for InsideSources.com.

