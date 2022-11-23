Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

I recently learned something I hadn’t fully appreciated. Parents of Gen-Z’ers told me their kids don’t want to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday because of our history with Indigenous Americans. History has a long arc, and we have the opportunity along the way to learn and do better. With that in mind, I offer my 2022 take on Thanksgiving.

First, some fun turkey trivia, which might help lighten the mood.

Stories you might like

Jill Ebstein is the editor of the “At My Pace” series of books and the founder of Sized Right Marketing, a Newton, Massachusetts, consulting firm. She wrote this for InsideSources.com.

Recommended for you