The other day, I was at the grocery store — my source of amusement and connection with people at large during and post-COVID. I say “post-COVID,” knowing we will never be truly “post,” but at least we are not in the state of trauma we once were.

When I asked the cashier, Joe, with whom I am on a first-name basis, “How goes it?” I heard a big sigh. I continued looking at Joe, waiting for an answer, and then he finally said, “I’m OK. Not good. Not horrible. I am ...,” and then he let out another sigh.

Jill Ebstein is the editor of the “At My Pace” series of books and the founder of Sized Right Marketing, a consulting firm. She wrote this for InsideSources.com.

