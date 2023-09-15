Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Soon after Labor Day, we get to greet our favorite season. Yes, after putting away our summer whites and shopping for school supplies, we prepare ourselves for fall, which 41% of Americans say they love most, followed by spring and summer, which tie at 24%. It’s pretty predictable that winter would finish last.

Fall officially starts the same day as the autumnal equinox, defined as the day the sun crosses the celestial equator in the Northern Hemisphere. This will occur on Sept. 23 this year, but it has sometimes been on Sept. 22. In a rare moment more than 1,000 years ago, fall started on Sept. 21.

Jill Ebstein is the editor of the “At My Pace” series of books and the founder of Sized Right Marketing, a consulting firm. She wrote this for InsideSources.com.

