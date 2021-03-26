Recently, the West Virginia Center on Budget & Policy released “Saving Lives and Saving Money: The Case for Harm Reduction in Kanawha County.”
As its author, I uncovered available data on the fatality and nonfatality costs associated with the drug epidemic in Kanawha County. I don’t need to repeat my findings here. But I am compelled to share the thoughts on the fatality costs that percolated in my head as I dug into the statistics.
The “value of statistical lives” economic analysis estimates that the cost of Kanawha County residents who died by overdosing, in 2019 alone, was about $1.525 billion. This means that, if those 137 people — ranging in age from 25 to 64 years old — had lived, they would have produced $1.525 billion in goods and services.
This number sticks in my head, perhaps because someone recently pointed out to me that it was very close in size to the largest U.S. lottery jackpot won in 2016 — $1.586 billion. It seems that, by implementing strong harm reduction programs, West Virginia could win a very big jackpot every year that would pay dividends to all of us.
What if we had available the average lost output of just one of the 2019 overdose victims — some $11.1 million? What does that kind of money buy? I developed a make-believe budget:
First, we could buy enough Narcan (i.e., naloxone) to blanket Kanawha County with 1,000 kits for every one of the 100 fatal opioid overdoses the county witnessed in 2019. That would be 100,000 Narcan kits. If we used special discounted prices, the cost would be $7.5 million.
Second, we can operate a syringe services program (SSP), like the one run through the Milan Puskar Health Right in Morgantown. It serves 1,600 (unduplicated) people from 17 different counties in a year for about $190,000. The program includes a registered nurse coordinator, who provides wound care and other medical support and also works in the Health Right clinic full-time on harm reduction issues. It also has a paid peer recovery coach, who works full-time in harm reduction and assists people into treatment.
To serve the 4,795 illicit drug users in Kanawha County would cost around $569,400, assuming no economies of scale.
Third, to ensure that there is no syringe litter, we could hire two full-time employees to look for and properly dispose of such litter. At $20 per hour for 365 days a year, this would cost $116,800.
All this spending adds up to $8,186,200, a pretty hefty price tag. But it’s not even 75% of our imaginary budget of $11.1 million. Further, research shows that new users of SSPs are five times more likely to enter drug treatment and three times more likely to quit using than people who don’t access these programs.
There also is published evidence suggesting that naloxone distributed at syringe exchange sites might reduce deaths by as much as 65%. So these steps would put a big dent in the number of overdose deaths and lost earnings going forward.
The remaining approximately $2.9 million of our “budget” could buy curative treatment for about 42 of the 635 new chronic hepatitis C cases among intravenous drug users in 2019 (estimated at $70,000 per case). Or it could treat six of the county’s 36 new HIV cases discovered in 2020, all of which were transmitted because of scant access to a sterile syringe.
Sadly, this remains a fictional exercise. The truth is that the $1.525 billion lost to fatal overdoses in Kanawha County in 2019 is not best understood in terms of what a tiny fraction of it could do to institute proven harm reduction strategies.
Instead, it is best understood as money that could have paid for rent, food, health care and more for families who now are left with nothing but their grief.