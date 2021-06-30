The Energy Act of 2020 was signed into law at the end of last year after being spearheaded by Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska.
It contains 87 sections relating to what Manchin referred to as an “all-of-the-above” energy strategy. That strategy primarily focused on research and development, with over half of the sections either providing funding for research and demonstration projects or requiring studies and reports.
The sections on renewable energy, carbon management and carbon removal focused only on research and development, thereby delaying any real action on climate change. As we’ve seen more recently, it appears Manchin would rather be known as the senator who did nothing in the name of bipartisanship, verses the senator who really did something despite severe partisanship.
Now there’s a remedy for that.
Sens. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-RI, and Brian Schatz, D-HI, have introduced the Save Our Future Act 2021 (S.2085), which directly addresses the climate crisis, energy veterans of the fossil fuel industry and environmental justice communities. It’s truly an “all-of-the-above” carbon pricing bill focusing on the U.S. achieving net zero emissions by 2050, which is in alignment with the most recent report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.
Yes, emissions targets need to be reached globally, which make China and India problematic, but using them as an excuse to not meet our global environmental responsibilities, while at the same time willingly selling them our fossil fuels, is unconscionable.
Instead, the U.S. could get back to being a world leader while also taking care of our own. The Save Our Future Act will replace lost severance taxes over 10 years for communities with mine closures. It will provide five years of wage replacement and health insurance coverage to miners who have lost jobs because of mine closures, and it will provide rebates to middle- and low-income families, to assist with increased energy costs ($3.5 billion total).
This bill addresses the environmental inequities we all know exist in low-income communities, communities of color and tribal communities. It places fees on nitrogen oxide, sulfur dioxide and fine-particulate-matter air pollutants, which can lead to asthma and other respiratory illnesses (totalling $110 billion). According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, between 8-10% of all adults suffer from asthma, and up to 24% of Black children, in some states.
The Save Our Future Act provides $1.1 billion for abandoned mine reclamation, superfund sites remediation and remediation of abandoned oil and gas wells, all of which become the responsibility of taxpayers, and not the fossil fuel companies, as outsiders might imagine.
A recent New York Times article described an educational initiative in McDowell County and states, “The initiative mushroomed into a partnership branded Reconnecting McDowell, encompassing over 100 organizations and offering assistance like social and health services for families ... . But, although Reconnecting McDowell has gained plaudits throughout the county and beyond, it has not quite figured out how all the parts connect to produce a lasting self-sustaining community.”
This story is not unique in West Virginia, and the question we must ask ourselves is, if 100 organizations cannot create systemic change in one county, then how can we truly do that?
The Save Our Future Act is a step in the right direction. Much of the bill centers around fees on carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gas emissions, a sure way to enable market forces to innovate and create jobs. According to Art Laffler, an economic adviser to President Ronald Reagan and President Donald Trump, “If you’re going to handle global warming, you can do it in such a way that actually does not hurt the economy. A carbon tax would be less damaging, dollar for dollar, than a progressive income tax.”
It’s time for our senators to actually do something to address climate change. In the spirit of bipartisanship, in the name of all West Virginians, with appreciation for the natural environment, and with love for our children and grandchildren, Manchin and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., should co-sponsor the Save Our Future Act.