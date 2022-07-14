Let’s get right to the point. I’m leaving.
Like thousands of others before me, I am packing up and moving out of West Virginia. Nothing personal. I mean, the state has been very good to me over the years. It’s just that I am finally taking the hint.
I arrived in West Virginia in 2005 with the lure of a job offer as a meteorologist at a local TV station. For 13 years, it worked out well, helping me raise my family, buy my house and pay for my daughter’s college education.
Unfortunately, my broadcasting career in the state ended in a not-so-amicable fashion. I didn’t take the hint then. In fact, I just saw it as an opportunity to pursue my lifelong dream of running for political office, which I did. And I won, being elected to represent District 36 in the West Virginia House of Delegates. It was a great honor, and I truly enjoyed the position of responsibility and leadership the people bestowed on me.
My first year was very exciting and was a real learning experience. I felt like I was really getting the hang of it in the second year, until I was gerrymandered. That is the act of having the majority party redraw the district lines for political advantage, which is exactly what happened. Even though there were only 22 of us Democrats in the House, eight were put in districts with another Democrat incumbent. That’s nearly 40%. It was the most creative political drawing since Donald Trump used his Sharpie to enhance the hurricane warning map.
There were a lot of people who ended up moving so they could qualify for new districts in the 2022 election. I wouldn’t be surprised if the entire Republican leadership team had their campaigns underwritten by Bekins. So I, like a few others (including the Republican candidate in my district) “moved,” paying for a second residence in the preferred district of choice. This time, I did get the hint.
It seemed a real pattern was emerging here. I also decided I didn’t want to maintain two homes just to stay in the Legislature. So I moved back into my house and pulled out of the race.
The sad part is that the job of delegate no longer kindled joy for me. The second half of my second session was filled with frustration and despair. None of my proposed legislation had a chance of even being considered. That is because the House is pretty much run by seven people: the speaker, majority leader and the chairpersons of the major committees. Any one of them not in agreement with a submitted bill will steer it straight into the round file.
But mostly guiding my decision was the baneful shame by association with the legislation that was being passed. The Republican House supermajority in 2021 voted to defend keeping racist Confederate monuments on the Capitol grounds. They passed an anti-transgender bill keeping trans athletes from competing in secondary school sports, even though there were none on record in the entire state.
In 2022, they came perilously close to passing a bill that would have weakened safety standards in coal mines. This was beaten only by the overwhelming presence of coal miners around the Capitol building personally lobbying against it. They refused to pass legislation lowering the cost of insulin, despite West Virginia having one of the highest diabetes rates in the nation.
Fortunately, even with a supermajority, they couldn’t stay organized to pass some of their craziest ideas.
In 2021, Gov. Jim Justice proposed a personal income tax elimination plan that was shot down in a historic 100-0 vote against the chief executive. This year, Republicans, who ran almost to a person on even tighter restrictions on abortion, failed to pass a 15-week limit, as the Senate, also with the advantage of a supermajority, could not get together in time before the session ended.
They also failed to pass a ridiculous critical race theory ban, even though it isn’t taught in primary and secondary schools.
Republicans took over the House and Senate in 2014, saying “West Virginia is in trouble.” They were right. To be honest, Democrats had not exactly moved the needle much in the previous 80-plus years they were in control. But after eight years with Republicans in charge, things have gotten worse.
We have seen an attack on the public school system like never before, with charter schools and vouchers taking students and funding away from those who don’t have the resources to go to a private institution. The anti-LGBTQ laws, failure to pass the Fairness Act and supporting the racist Confederate monuments when we were a Union state during the Civil War will only prove to hurt efforts to attract the businesses and residents Republicans say they will bring here. The only large-scale business venture brokered by the Republicans will bring 800 jobs to the state but only after giving $300 million in aid and tax breaks.
So, while I did enjoy most of my time in West Virginia, it is obvious I am being told I am no longer needed here. That’s fine. I will finish out my term. But like thousands of others before me, I am going to relocate to another state, in this case Florida, where there is better weather and more opportunities awaiting. And, in a move seeing yet another young person leaving the state, my daughter will be joining me.
There is certainly no ill will on my part. As I said, I have enjoyed living here and have prospered because of it. But the lesson here is that, if someone like myself who called the state home for 17 years and had a comfortable lifestyle, is ready to call it quits, what about the thousands who are here living in much less favorable conditions? It won’t take nearly as much to get them to the point of calling another state home. That is the future that calls for concern from everyone.