There’s an old saying: “Elections are where voters pick their politicians, and redistricting is where politicians pick their voters.” In the latest redistricting fiasco here, there is a new wrinkle to that adage: “In West Virginia, the politicians decide who the voters get to choose.”
The Republican-run House Redistricting Committee got its way and, instead of redrawing voting districts with the precision of a surgeon’s scalpel, decided on using a hatchet. Most people haven’t seen hacking like this since their drunk uncle got a hold of the carving knife at Thanksgiving dinner. The committee is run by Chairman Gary Howell, R-Mineral. He gets the honor of having this politically induced chop-shop appropriately called “Gary-mandering.” That’s a take on the well-known term of gerrymandering, which is nothing new, being dubbed so back in 1812.
The name comes from Elbridge Gerry, whose last name is ironically pronounced “Gary.” Despite his legacy, he was quite an impressive American. Many people don’t realize he signed the Declaration of Independence, served as vice president under James Madison and also was a member of Congress. He refused to sign the Constitution because, at the time of the signing, it did not contain a Bill of Rights.
Unfortunately, he is mostly remembered for what he did while serving as governor of Massachusetts, signing a bill creating a district designed to keep his party in power that was cartooned to look like the salamander that was given the moniker of a “Gerrymander.”
At least to Gerry’s credit, the bill he reluctantly signed contained only one misshapen district. Under Gary-mandering, our state, like Jim Croce sang about Leroy Brown looks “like a jigsaw puzzle with a couple of pieces gone.”
The West Virginia Constitution calls for districts to be drawn with the intent of protecting counties and cities while keeping close to population targets for each area. Granted, any redistricting is going to result in some overlapping, especially when trying to create 100 single-delegate districts. But it seems like more than a coincidence that nearly 40% of the Democrat incumbents in the House are pitted against each other by being moved into the same district. Only about 5% of Republicans face the same situation.
Martinsburg has been cut up into four districts. Lewisburg and Shepherdstown have been cut in half and Dunbar into thirds.
Kanawha County currently has five Democrat delegates. That will be pared down to three, by moving the boundaries placing incumbents in the same district. Meanwhile, two districts in the county with no incumbents were created that look to have a decided Republican lean.
It’s no coincidence that many more Democrats ended up on the short end of the stick while being outnumbered 78-22 in the House.
A map drawn by Charleston attorney Thornton Cooper not only preserves communities of interest but also keeps each district right around 1% of the population goal. These are the parameters that are spelled out in the state constitution. It was drawn based on population and county lines, not on political expediency. Cooper is no amateur. He has worked on redistricting maps for the past 40 years. However, Republicans would have nothing to do with it.
The outcome means that the people of West Virginia will end up with districts that are based more on political orientation than on population and communities. It completely goes against the will of the people, expressed in the redistricting hearings where most participants expressed viewpoints to live near their delegates in a district not designed for political advantage.
The chances for the Cooper model were always slim to none. With a Democrat superminority guaranteed for the next decade, Republicans will be able to continue, virtually without opposition, their assault on public schools, minority communities and social issues that will scare away people and businesses that would otherwise consider a move to our state. It will push us back even further and guarantee West Virginia will stay near the bottom of the heap.
So, when your neighbor across the street asks you why you are served by a different delegate than them, or why their favorite candidate was somehow kept from running for reelection, and why things don’t seem to be getting better for the state, just tell them, “You’ve been Gary-mandered!”