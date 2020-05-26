Jim Douglas: Family law background vital to Supreme Court (Opinion)

What’s important to you? Rich or poor, young or old, virtually all of us answer it’s our family. That’s what you work for, whom you love, what keeps you up worrying at night.
So what does your family have to do with my running for the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals? Everything.
Most members of the current court have little or no experience with family law and, for that matter, extremely limited experience with litigating criminal cases, presenting indictments, picking criminal juries, cross-examining criminal defendants or even arguing any cases as first chair before the very Supreme Court upon which they now sit.
Few voters are lawyers, so many of you might wonder what, in fact, does the Supreme Court have to do with you? Why should you care if justices have any experience arguing cases in court, especially those that have to do with family law? How does what they do affect you?
You should care. Indeed, as a famous movie line goes, “You should be afraid. You should be very afraid.”
Let’s look at some fine print. Viewing the data from the Supreme Court’s own website, in 2017, there were 946 total appellate cases filed. Note 59% percent of the civil appeals (minus workers compensation and administrative matters) were domestic relations actions. The corresponding figure for 2018 was a higher 64%, and, in 2019, that component was 58.5%. Moreover, in 2018, there were 332 family law cases filed in the Supreme Court, as opposed to 228 criminal cases. Similarly, in 2019, there were 304 family law appeals versus 220 criminal cases.
Those statistics are staggering and frightening when weighed against the negligible and unremarkable practical family law backgrounds of the current Supreme Court. The obvious conclusion: A 12-year term is a long time for the West Virginia Supreme Court to have not even one justice with considerable family law trial experience.
So why should I be elected in Division 2? Let me start by telling you what I’m not: I am not the self-entitled, coddled and overly indulged scion of some legal legacy. I am not the darling of the established political parties. I am not consumed with ego or pride, and I understand that “service” is the key word that should guide everyone working in public service.
I am not endorsed by any special-interest groups, because, let’s face it, those endorsements are down-payments on paybacks when someone is ruling at some future time as a judge. Such endorsements tip the scales that Lady Justice holds and tugs her blindfold away.
Most importantly, I am not afraid to speak up or speak out. The Supreme Court must be a panel of individuals, not a Hallelujah Chorus for special interests.
That’s what I’m not.
Here’s who I am: a former Braxton County prosecutor and a current Kanawha County Family Court judge who has had more than 39 years of family law experience, the author of nationally published family law articles and a teacher of other lawyers in divorce cases.
As you and your family members sit around the kitchen table drinking your morning coffee, watching the cool dark morning give way to the light of a new day, what’s on your mind? What do you discuss? What’s important to you? Even as you talk about the pandemic, you’re worrying about your own family. You always do.
I seriously doubt if you’re overly concerned about whether an out-of-state insurance company can get a better bargain worth millions from a justice on the court. I doubt if you care if another lawyer can hit the jackpot and take home a bundle. You’re probably not sweating the lack of an intermediate appellate court in West Virginia, either.
I’m pretty sure you’re talking about your kids or your grandkids. If you’re a grandparent, you might be wondering if you’ll ever see again a grandchild whose custody outcome is in the middle of a divorce. If you’re a single working mom, you could be wondering if you’re going to get this month’s child support. Or you might be a divorced dad wondering if he can stop his ex from moving his kids out of state.
You could have awakened with bruises and, as a victim of domestic violence, you’re wondering what your next move can be to keep you and your kids safe. You could be a neighbor worried about where the little children of the opioid-addicted parents next door can be placed so that they’re out of harm’s way.
If any of these cases — and myriad others — get appealed to the West Virginia Supreme Court, do you want a justice who has spent his entire life in private practice — after serving as a prosecutor — in the family law arena with the decades of experiences I noted above? Or do you want such cases to be decided by a justice or justices who might have had virtually no real experience in the actual trial of grandparent rights cases, domestic violence cases, child custody or support or placement cases?
If I don’t get elected to the court, that’s what you’ll risk.
I am the Supreme Court candidate who has had the most experience and the most extensive background in family law, both as an attorney and as a family court judge. Yet, I am also a father, a grandfather and a divorcee, all experiences I bring to the table — your kitchen table.