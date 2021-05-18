The new intermediate appellate court is here in West Virginia. Whether you opposed it or agreed that it was needed, it is a reality.
Senate Bill 275 is now law, effective July 1, 2022. The new law calls for three justices serving the entire state through staggered, 10-year terms. The governor, after Jan. 1, 2022, makes the initial transitional appointments for partial terms, pending election, of basically 11/2 years, 31/2 years and 61/2 years. The voters choose after that.
But the devil is in the details, as the old adage goes. Where will the intermediate court sit to hear argument?
Where will intermediate court appeals be filed? Will the intermediate court be guided by the existing Rules of Appellate Procedure? How much intermediate court business will be conducted remotely (via Teams, Zoom, etc.)? Will the intermediate court justices be “circuit riders”? How will domestic violence case and appeal timelines be observed over the unwieldy geography of 55 counties?
Will pro se (self-represented, nonattorney) parties have meaningful and equal access to the intermediate court and on the same level as litigants who have “lawyered-up?” How many support staff will the intermediate court have, and where will they report to work? Certainly, these are practical but important and apparent logistical considerations for the actual and real implementation of an effective intermediate court.
Of much greater significance, and vital to the success of the intermediate court, will be the qualifications of the three justices, who are as indispensable to that hoped-for success of the intermediate court, as its location, appellant access and day-to-day operation. In short, from its inception, there could be a lot of problems for the intermediate court.
No part of the intermediate court creation and functioning is more nearly critical than the jurisdictional fact that all appeals from the 47 Family Court judges presiding over 55 West Virginia counties will go directly to the intermediate court, now bypassing the circuit court review that has been in place for over 20 years.
Yet, the embryonic intermediate court statute neglects to prescribe the qualifications for the three justices, who also must deal with workers’ compensation, civil appeals and administrative cases. What does this mean to the divorcing minimum- wage worker standing in line at Sheetz for her simple black coffee? Why should this be a concern to the retired grandparent and his access to his little granddaughter? How will this delay a child-support modification for a needy single mother?
Statistics, dry as they may be, throw some stark light on this issue. Baseline data found at the West Virginia Supreme Court’s website shows that there were 39 domestic violence and family (divorce, alimony, child support, child custody, etc.) case appeals to the Supreme Court in 2020, compared to 27 such appellate filings in 2019, or up roughly 31%.
Now, compare those figures to the quantity of appeals taken from West Virginia family courts to West Virginia circuit courts in 2020, reviewable only by the intermediate court after July 1, 2022. According to the Supreme Court’s statistical database, as of May 13, 2021, there were 338 such domestic violence and family case appeals filed from 55 Counties.
This means that, all trends remaining at current levels, an intermediate court with two fewer justices than the Supreme Court and an undetermined number of support personnel, and no place to hang their collective robes, will have to deal in a given year with nearly 10 times more family court appeals than the Supreme Court processed in the same year.
Even if the foreboding prospect of an intermediate court dampens 50% of the family litigants’ fervor or zeal for appeal, the domestic violence and family law appellate caseload will still be over four times more than those the Supreme Court treated in 2020.
The inescapable and unavoidable conclusion is that at least one of the three intermediate court justices must have substantial and palpable background as a family law practitioner or as a family court judge — preferably both. To ignore this fact is to consign the intermediate court to being the first casualty of its own viscosity. Even worse, the second set of victims will be the families, children and grandparents who will suffer from the ponderous and formidable learning curve for uninitiated justices in those domestic relations cases that touch every West Virginian.
Euripides reminds us that “a bad beginning makes a bad ending.”